Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Oh. Cat Henesy just threw some serious shade at the Honey Badger.

2018 The Bachelor mean girl has some not so nice words to say about Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins, and we are listening.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the Bali-based jewellery designer questioned just how invested the HB really is in the competition.

“His eyes glaze over with disinterest when you talk about anything important to you,” she began.

“It’s very much the Nick show and it’s a lot to do with him!'”

To be fair, Nick does seem to pack in a ‘man-splaining’ session every.single.date…but it’s not like Cat has exactly had a golden run with her potential suitor.

The Bachelor actively dodged an attempted kiss during their solo date during episode four, and she also infamously called Nick “a prawn” – AKA someone who has “a good body” but then “anything shoulder up is debatable”. Which could potentially explain any possible love lost between the two.

You know… especially when you have other contestants who give you compliments and don’t actively compare you to crustaceans.

Needless to say, maybe this is a sign that Cat doesn’t win The Bachelor?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

2. The most brutal question Tom Gleeson asked Roxy Jacenko on Hard Chat.

Comedian Tom Gleeson put many insults-disguised-as-questions to PR guru Roxy Jacenko during Wednesday night's Hard Chat segment on The Weekly.

But perhaps the most brutal - and potentially awkward - was the question surrounding the more salacious aspects of her personal life.

To recap, the mum-of-two's husband Oliver Curtis was jailed in June 2016 for insider trading. During that year-long stint, Roxy was photographed kissing her ex-boyfriend Nabil Gazal.

"Now, your husband went to jail for insider trading, do you have any stockmarket tips?" the Hard Chat host asked.

"No — don’t buy shares," Roxy replied.

"When he was in jail, you were photographed kissing your ex, was that outside of trading?" Tom then asked.

But rather than faltering at the jarring question, Roxy took it in her stride, answering, "Yeah, that was definitely outside of trading."

Watch Roxy Jacenko talk about her... complicated relationship with Stephanie Rice on Tom Gleeson's Hard Chat.

3. Carly Bowyer has lost it at a former Married at First Sight star.

It's a hard life being a reality TV star.

One minute you're on TV living your best life, and the next, everyone's criticising you and weighing in on your life as if you put it all out there for everyone to see.

Oh, wait...

Moving on - Married At First Sight's Carly Bowyer has lost it at another Married At First Sight alum Nick Furphy after he shared a photo on Instagram suggesting they were now in a relationship following Carly's breakup with, yes, another MAFS contestant Troy Delmege.

"I am not and will not ever date Nick Furphy," Carly told NW magazine.

Ouch.

"His Instagram story was a joke and an attempt at stirring the pot, but I do not find it funny whatsoever given it's at mine and Troy's expense."

If there's a lesson to be learnt from this, maybe it's that former reality TV stars should ease off the old Instagram a bit.

4. Margot Robbie’s brother makes ‘thousands of dollars a day’ thanks to his famous sis.

Australian actor Margot Robbie is a Hollywood A-lister with a stellar movie career - but she most certainly hasn't forgotten her family.

Her younger brother, Cameron, 23, spoke to The Daily Telegraph this week, explaining that his success-by-association means that he can sometimes earn thousands of dollars a day.

Cameron makes his very decent living as an influencer, by promoting products ranging from financial apps to beach towels and holiday tours.

He has recently moved to Sydney, bringing with him his audience of about 60 000 followers, where he hopes to develop that career.

This week, he launched a pop-up roller-skating rink at Broadway Shopping Centre, as part of the Sydney Fringe Festival.

"Everything I'm doing [Margot] finds hilarious," he told The Daily Telegraph.

“I really love acting and film and television. Being able to create and tell stories is what I want to do.”

Obviously proud of his sister, and grateful to her, Cameron constantly references Margot in his social media posts.

Welcome to Sydney, Cameron!

5. Emma Wiggle just got really honest about why she ended her marriage with Lachy.

It’s been more than a month since The Wiggles couple Emma Watkins and Lachlan Gillespie announced their split, and honestly we’re still not okay.

Now Yellow Wiggle Emma has revealed it was her decision to break up with Purple Wiggle Lachy after two years of marriage.

The performer shared her tumultuous health struggles leading up to their break up, but said the pair are on good terms... and in the name of hot potatoes, thank goodness for that.

We are not really cranky at each other, we just realised that our situation had changed – probably more from me, than from him,” Emma told The Daily Telegraph.

You can read the rest of the story right over here.