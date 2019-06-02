In the early 1970s, Debbie Harry was lured into a taxi. The driver was Ted Bundy.

Debbie Harry claims she was once lured into a taxi by serial killer Ted Bundy in the early 1970s.

The Blondie singer, now 73, is expected to tell the full story of her near-fatal brush with the mass killer in her new autobiography, Face It, due out in October this year.

In a 1989 interview with The Sun, the legendary front woman described the encounter which took place in New York City:

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile below.

“It was in the early 70s and I was trying to get across town at two or three o’clock in the morning.

“This little car kept coming around and offering me a ride.”

Harry explained how she eventually gave up and got in the car because she was unable to find a taxi.

Ted Bundy murdered at least 30 women in the 1970s. Image: Getty.

"I got in the car and the windows were all rolled up, except for a tiny crack. This driver had an incredibly bad smell to him.

"I looked down and there were no door handles. The inside of the car was stripped. The hairs on the back of my neck just stood up.

"I wigged my arm out of the window and pulled the door handle from the outside. I don't know how I did it, but I got out.

"He tried to stop me by spinning the car but it sort of helped me fling myself out. Afterwards I saw him on the news. It was Ted Bundy."

After his arrest Bundy told his lawyer that he made his first attempt to kidnap a woman in 1969 and implied that he committed his first actual murder in 1972.

Bundy's earliest known murders were committed in 1974, when he was 27.

In total, he killed at least 30 women.

He managed to escape prison twice, before being executed by electric chair in 1989.

Bundy’s story is told in the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, starring Zac Efron and Lily Collins. It is available to watch on Netflix now.

