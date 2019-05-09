How infamous serial killer Ted Bundy was able to escape from prison. Twice.

No serial killer has captured the world’s attention quite like Ted Bundy did.

From his televised trial, to his electric chair execution, to the release of Netflix documentary series Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, stories and details relating to Ted Bundy’s life and crimes continue to resurface.

Now, in light of the release of Zac Efron’s new Netflix film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the infamous serial killer is back in the news once again.

The movie, which follows the lengthy police search for Bundy, also explores how the serial killer was able to remain hidden for so long, as he lived a life which appeared normal from the outside alongside his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer and her daughter Molly Kloepfer.

Watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile below. Post continues after video…

When the mass murderer, kidnapper and rapist was finally caught, however, it wouldn’t be the last time that he would run from police.

In fact, Bundy managed to escape prison twice before being executed under the death penalty.

So, how the heck was a notorious serial killer able to escape from prison twice?

Ted Bundy’s first escape from prison.

In January 1977, Bundy was transferred to Aspen, Colorado, where he was charged with the murder of 23-year-old nurse Caryn Campbell.

At the time, Bundy, who had already been found guilty of kidnapping and assault, decided to assist in his own defence in court.

As shown in the new film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, defending himself allowed Bundy to use the law library in the courthouse where the prison was located. He was also able to walk around the library without wearing handcuffs or shackles.

During his time preparing for his case, Bundy noticed that it would incredibly easy for him to escape via the library and on June 7, 1977, he put his plan into action. While a prison guard left for a cigarette break, Bundy jumped out the library’s second-story window and ran for the mountains.

Once prison guards realised that Bundy was gone, roadblocks were placed at either end of Aspen, so that police could check every single car leaving the city.