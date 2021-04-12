The 6 skincare trends you need to stop following.

There's always some kind of new skincare trend slinking around the beauty streets, isn't there? Acting all jazzy and fun, throwing about all these whacky claims.

And don't get us wrong - trends are great and all (keeps things exciting! gives us stuff to write about!), but sometimes you need to be cautious about what kind of bandwagon you jump on. Because what works for one person, might not work for another, y'know?

But hooly dooly, it can be confusing to know what's worth trying and what's not.

So, to save you from wasting your time, pennies and skin barrier, we're going to give it to you straight. We've pulled together seven skincare trends you need to stop following RTFN.

Jade rollers.

Jade rollers became a HUGE trend a few years back, and they're still kicking around many people's beauty routines and popping up on Insta.

You’ll most commonly see ones made from crystals like jade or rose quartz, and they usually come in the shape of hand-held rollers or flat stones (called Gua Sha tools).

Originally used as part of Eastern Medicine rituals (the practice has been around for yonks), fast forward to the 21st century and they're marketed as skincare tools that can fix just about any skin concern - from puffiness to dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles.

They often claim to promote lymphatic drainage in the face, removing excess fluid. They also promise other benefits, like 'lifting' and 'contouring' the skin, as well as the ability to help 'push' serums into the skin so they can penetrate more effectively.

But while they may look pretty and are great from the 'gram, do crystal facial rollers actually give you better skin?

Well, we hate to be *that* guy, but there really isn’t much scientific evidence to back up the effectiveness - especially when it comes to things like lymphatic drainage. Because here's the thing: removing toxins from your skin is physiologically impossible.

As for dark circles and wrinkles and such - there is zero evidence behind the effectiveness of jade rollers in improving the underlying causes of either skin concern.

And, no - jade rollers won't help ingredients absorb into the skin better. Why? Because, science. The way different ingredients absorb into skin is based on their molecular size. If it's small enough to penetrate, it will. If it's too big, using a facial roller ain't going to help.

The best-case scenario? It can be used to reduce puffiness under the eyes (you need to be super gentle with this, though) and a temporary improvement in circulation.

So, while they do feel super nice on the skin and look *ridiculously* pretty in your beauty cupboard (we're a sucker for them, too!) - just be realistic with your expectations and know that they're not going to change your skin.

Toners.

Been following the 'cleanse, tone, moisturise' routine since forever? Feel free to ditch the toner part.

Ask any dermatologist and they'll tell you how much they dislike toners (a lot). No seriously, it's true! We've heard them having a go at toners approximately 3527 times before. To relay the words of dermatologist Dr Katherine Armour from Bespoke Skin Technology: "No one needs to use a toner, ever!"

Yikes.

Why the hate on toners? Well, while the beauty industry might make you believe otherwise, most of them don't actually do anything other than strip your skin of moisture.

Most toners usually contain alcohol or other ingredients which dry out the skin barrier, making it cranky and irritated (it can also lead to breakouts, and even more oil).

Whether you're slapping it on after you cleanse your skin or jumping on the '7 Skin Method' (the recent Korean skincare trend that involves applying toner seven times in between cleansing and moisturising), you might wanna pull things back a wee bit. A by a wee bit, we mean completely. Cause you're probably doing your skin more harm than good.

Blackhead pore strips.

While using a pore strip to rip out some of the dirt and oil chilling in your nose may be satisfying AF, sadly they aren't the solution to your blackhead woes and you won't actually treat the root of the pore-clogging problem.

Sigh.

Blackhead pores strips are a temporary game, and while it's nice to feel like you've removed all the gross stuff from your skin, if you're using them pretty often they can also be quite damaging (same goes for peel masks and such).

However! There are plenty of other effective ways to treat blackheads.

Try reaching for skincare products formulated with active ingredients like retinoids, salicylic acid, and niacinamide instead. Not only will they help minimise the appearance of your blackheads, but they'll stop them from coming back, too. Win.

Beauty fridges.

So cute! So little! So dang useful! Right? RIGHT?

We've all seen these adorable little beauty fridges doing the rounds on Instagram - usually pastel and crammed full of sheet masks and aesthetically pleasing skincare bottles.

But what's the deal - do you really need a beauty fridge for your skincare products? Probably not.

Actually, most experts agree that placing your pricey serums, creams and face masks in a cosmetics fridge is not a thing you should do, because it can mess with the ingredient formulation and end up ruining the efficacy of the product.

That's because most skincare products are formulated to be stored at room temperature, so placing it in extreme temperatures might mess with the shelf-life of the product.

If you want to occasionally pop a moisturiser or mask into the fridge, there's no harm in that - but long-term storage is a hard no.

Coconut oil.

Ahh coconut oil. In recent years it's been touted for its ability to hydrate and nourish the skin. However, most experts advise against using the stuff on your face.

Why? Well, while it's supposed to have positive effects on both acne and inflammation, coconut oil can cause your skin to breakout. Badly.

Y'see, coconut oil is comedogenic, which means it can clog pores. So, it may actually make acne worse for some people - especially for those who are prone to breakouts.

Eek!

If you have oily skin, we'd recommend ditching it from your routine, STAT.

Cleansing brushes.

Do you need to invest in a cleansing brush? Nah.

While they can be a nice addition to your skincare routine and beneficial when used now and again (for example, when you have a facial treatment or whatnot), most experts will advise against using them every day at home.

Experts say the abrasive scrubbing and vibrations that come with some cleansing brushes can do more harm than good for your skin in the long run.

Some cleansing brushes can also end up covered in mould bacteria that can be transferred to the skin if you're not cleaning them properly.

While they can be fun to use and might make your face feel squeaky clean, cleansing your face with your hands works just as well.

Our advice? If you like using them and enjoy the way they feel on their skin, you do you! But we suggest trying to opt for a gentle silicone brush - and make sure the vibrations aren't too hectic.

