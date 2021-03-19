News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

There's a hair length that suits literally everyone. Here's the proof.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year we had Cinnamon hair. And laminated brows. And dolphin skin. Every year, celebrities and influencers experiment with new fashion and beauty trends, and it can be hard to know whether something will suit us or is just of-the-moment.

Another great example: the 'flip' hairstyle which has recently become popular again. While it might look incredible on Kim Kardashian, it's a tricky style to pull off in the real, non-Instagram world. Just sayin'.

Watch: Five ways to lift your hair game. Post continues after video.

But what if we told you we've discovered a haircut that's trendy, timeless, and universally flattering? 

And before you say it won't suit absolutely everyone, hear us out.

Because shoulder-length hair suits absolutely everyone.

Think about it: At some point or another, most of us have had shoulder-length hair. It's easy to manage, a breeze to style, and it's the perfect length - not too short and not too long. Plus, it works for pretty much all colours and textures.

David Connelly, the owner of his eponymous Sydney hair salon, told us there's a very good reason shoulder-length hair is so wearable.

"Shorter hair is so much easier to manage. It sits really well just blast dried with some sea salt spray. Plus, it's effortless and modern - something that is really on-trend with hair at the moment."

"Overworked, voluminous hair has been done - mid-length hair cuts are so chic by comparison," he said.

Here are 16 photos to prove this style really does, as mentioned, look good on everybody.

Convinced? Here's what you should ask for at the salon.

"It’s important to make sure your stylist understands what they’re doing. Check their Instagram to see examples of their work," David explained. 

"Sleek shoulder length hair should (in my opinion) be simple and chic. Not too much layering and texture, otherwise it just ends up looking too 'mumsy'."

Go on, get it done!

Read more hair articles here: 

Feature image: Instagram/@mindykaling @vanessahudgens

Tags: hair , features , beauty , lifestyle-edm

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

seva a day ago
I have always been a big fan of Mamamia but must admit I am disappointed in this story....' this length/style suits everyone. The vast majority (of the pics) were young, glamourous (and pretty plastic)!
MORE COMMENTS