"It covers them 100 per cent." 7 of the best ways to touch-up grey roots at home.

Don't get us wrong, while we're all for embracing grey hair, if you are someone who isn't ready to go full-on silver fox and want to cover your greys for the time being - that's okay, too!

But, what's the best way to do it?

While the most obvious way to keep on top of greys is to get all your hair dyed with a permanent colour (either in-salon or at-home), sometimes your greys just shimmy on through in, like, less than two weeks.

And if you're not colouring it at home, regular salon visits can be really expensive. And who has money for that?

Not us, buddy. Not us.

Plus, there are so many quick and easy root touch-up products kicking around these days - so it would be kinda silly not to suss out other options. Kinda silly indeed.

To help you figure out which ones are worth trying, we've rounded up some of the best root touch-up sprays, sticks, brushes and sponges that help disguise greys, while still giving you a really nice, natural colour.

How good.

The best part? They're all recommended by real women AND they're super easy to use - even if you're a beginner.

