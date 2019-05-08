The first photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby boy are here.

Just two days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their firstborn, the pair have posed for their first photocall with their newborn son.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that their son, who they have not yet named, has the “sweetest temperament”.

“It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy,” Meghan told reporters.

“He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm,” she added.

“I don’t know who he gets that from,” Harry joked.

“He’s just been a dream so it’s been a special couple of days,” Meghan added.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 5.26am on Monday morning, London time, after announcing her pregnancy in October, 2018, during the couple's Australian royal tour.

Speaking to waiting media in Windsor, the Duke of Sussex announced the news.

“Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning,” he said.

“A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well, it’s been the most amazing experience I could possibly have ever imagined,” he added, bouncing on his heels, a grin plastered on his face.

“We’re both absolutely thrilled, and so grateful for all the love and support from everyone out there, it’s been amazing."

When asked what it was like to be at the birth, Harry laughed, ” I haven’t been at many births, this is definitely my first”.

“I am incredibly proud of my wife, and every father and parent will say their child is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I am just over the moon.”

Buckingham Palace announced the Duchess had gone into labour and then half an hour later, around midnight AEST, shared the news of his arrival.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the Palace said.

Many royal fans have also noticed that the new royal bub shares a close birthday with his great grandmother Queen Elizabeth II (April 21, 1926) and his cousin, Prince Louis who was born on April 23, 2018.

