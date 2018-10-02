News
friendship

The 6 things everyone's heard someone say in the last 24 hours.

Jessie Stephens
friendship

'My best friend Debbie got me through my divorce. Yesterday, I had to break up with her.'

Tara Blair Ball
friendship

"Nothing is off limits." Just an ode to my very best, judgement-free mum friends.

Katie Bowman
friendship

'People notice when you vanish.' The 7 toxic habits that might be ruining your friendships.

Dr Karen Phillip
friendship

Two years ago, I was ghosted by my housemate. From our house.

Anonymous
friendship

Shannon met her best friend at six. 15 years later, she stopped answering her phone calls.

Gemma Bath
friendship

'I tried to save a friend from a toxic relationship. It ended our friendship.'

Jessica Mendez
friendship

"I feel so sorry for myself." My best friend slept with my guy. And sued me.

Claudia Vidor
couples

From Jessie and Channing to Kyle and Imogen: The most talked about celebrity break ups of 2019.

Billi Fitzsimons
real life

'It's been a year since I lost my friend Robert. His death taught me 5 rules about living.'

Adam Bub
real life

Michelle's twin Lyndal survived years of abuse. Then she was diagnosed with cancer.

Gemma Bath
couples

From nothing to $500: 17 women share how much they spend on their partner's Christmas gift.

Jessica Wang
real life

Brooke Blurton was 11 when her mum ended her own life. She was sexually assaulted at her wake.

Chelsea McLaughlin
real life

10 things you know to be true if you have a Big Personality.

Mandy Nolan
family

'I was loved and respected by my mother. Until my unplanned pregnancy.'

Tara Clarke
sex

'A doctor told me I had an STI. And immediately I knew I had to make some phone calls.'

Anonymous
real life

'He blamed me.' What it's like to be a mum when your adult child hates you.

Chloe Cuthbert
couples

"Nap time" has a whole new meaning: How we maintain a sex life after kids.

Laura Jackel
real life

'I asked my dad to see me after 32 years of absence. He told me he was "too tired".'

Anonymous
real life

Darryl is 78, and his dog Randy has helped him through life's toughest moments.

Shona Hendley
family

'This year I came to the conclusion that I despise my mother.'

Anonymous
real life

Two in every 100 people have aphantasia, otherwise known as a 'blind imagination'.

Jessie Stephens
family

"When 9/11 happened." 5 women on the exact moment they knew their marriage was over.

Polly Taylor
real life

"We had sex on a boat." 15 people share their most embarrassing Christmas party stories.

Gemma Bath
real life

"It went on for over 2 years." When Kirra was 43, she was cyber bullied to breaking point.

Gemma Bath
couples

"It was my evil twin." People share the worst excuse they've been given by a cheating partner.

Jessica Wang