Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The big wedding risk Princess Eugenie has decided to take.

The couple are taking a big risk for their wedding. Image: Getty.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have decided to have an outdoor reception for their October wedding, without indoor choices as a backup.

The pair will celebrate their love with a marquee in the back garden of Eugenie's royal property, despite the high chances of rain in the British Autumn.

In fact, October has the highest rainfall of any month in England.

Brooksbank and Eugenie will be marrying in St George's Chapel, where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in May this year.

The couple met eight years ago skiing when Eugenie was just 20-years-old, and it was apparently love at first sight for the pair.

2. Strangers, drugs and drinking in the morning: The gob-smacking accusations made against Mel B in court.

Having a nanny to help look after your children is all fun and games until they start saying horrible things about you in court, isn't it?

Former Spice Girls singer and America's Got Talent judge Mel B is learning this lesson the hard way.

In LA court documents obtained by Daily Mail, Mel B's former nanny Rusty Updegraff has appeared in court, claiming the entertainer is the "worst mother in the world".

Among his claims include reports Mel B is neglecting her two children Angel 11, and Madison, seven, using cocaine, drinking heavily from 10am each day, bringing home "a string of men" into the family home and becoming "mean and belligerent".

The nanny signed a declaration of claims and submitted it to the court because he believes Mel B is incapable of looking after her children.

Mel B is yet to comment on the allegations.

3. "Looking after Kyle is a full time job": Inside Kyle Sandilands and Imogen Anthony's relationship.

In news you might've been suspecting for quite some time, Imogen Anthony has shared that being in a relationship with Kyle Sandilands is a full time job.

Yep. Those are her exact words.

"Looking after Kyle is a full-time job," the 27-year-old told The Daily Telegraph this week.

The model also said she and the 47-year-old shock jock radio presenter plan to get married and have kids - "I'd really like to have one, if it is a girl. If it is a boy, though, I will try again."

As if Trial by Kyle isn't more than enough, there's also talk of Imogen and Kyle getting their own reality TV show. Although Imogen neither confirmed nor denied this, she said it would likely take place on their farm where they raise 50 animals.

Rightio.

4. Rachel Weisz has given birth to her baby girl at 48 years old.

Rachel Weisz has reportedly given birth to her first child with her husband, James Bond actor Daniel Craig.

According to the Daily Mail, the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress has had a baby girl.

The couple, who married in 2011, announced they were expecting in an interview with the New York Times back in April.

"Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery," Rachel told the publication.

50-year-old Daniel and Rachel both have children from previous relationships.

Daniel has a 26-year-old daughter, Ella, with ex-wife Fiona Loudon and Rachel has an 11-year-old son Henry with her ex-partner Darren Aoronofsky.

5. Diana cried as Prince Charles left for Australia, but it wasn’t because she’d miss him.

On March 29, 1981, pictures of Princess Diana dressed in a red coat, crying at the airport as her then fiance Prince Charles departed for a five week trip to Australia, emerged in the media.

The vulnerable moment was believed to indicate her sadness for Charles leaving for so long, but in hindsight it marked the emotional end of the pair's tumultuous relationship, in which Diana eventually experienced severe depression.

According to a National Geographic documentary Diana: In Her Own Words Princess Diana was crying at the airport because of Camilla Parker-Bowles.

“That was nothing to do with him going,” she said in the documentary.

“The most awful thing had happened before he went... I was in his study talking to him about his trip. The telephone rang. It was Camilla. Just before he was going for five weeks. And it just broke my heart, that."

You can read the full story here.