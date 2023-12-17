There are theories about Harry and Meghan's Christmas card that need unpacking.

In case you missed it, Prince Harry and Meghan just released their 2023 Christmas card – and it seems to be missing one very noticeable detail... their children.

The absence of Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, from the annual festive card has, not surprisingly, caused quite a stir, with precisely all of the rumours floating around as to why their kids have been left off this year's festive greetings.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their Christmas card wishing everyone a "very happy holiday season" a week after Prince William and Princess Catherine's family portrait (which featured the whole fam, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis).

Meghan and Harry's card shows the pair smiling and clapping during the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany this year, and was taken by Getty Images' royal photographer, Chris Jackson.

Unlike Wills and Kate's annual Christmas card, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday message was issued by their non-profit organisation, the Archewell Foundation, with the digital card thanking fans for "all the support in 2023".

The card links to the landing page for the Archewell Foundation’s Impact Report for 2022 to 2023.

Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan did not feature their children on last year's Christmas card, either. So, are they just following the same pattern? Or is there a little more to it?

The internet thinks... yes.

Here are five very important theories behind the Harry and Meghan's 2023 Christmas card.

1. They want to focus on a corporate holiday approach.

One theory is that the California-based royals have selected a picture of themselves at the Invictus Games closing event – minus their children – to direct the spotlight back towards their charitable work with the Archewell Foundation.

There has been speculation around whether this is because the Sussexes lost so much public favour this year after the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, the explosive Oprah interview, the 'near-fatal' car chase in New York, the Netflix documentary (*takes a breath*) and the recent release of Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame.

Of course, not including their children in the picture and leaning towards a more professional, corporate holiday shot might simply be a step towards what they've been saying they wanted all along: privacy, and a shift in focus away from their personal life ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .

2. They're trying to protect their kids.

Another theory floated by royal fans is that the famous couple's kids have been left out of the picture (for the seconde year running) as an attempt to shield them from life under the microscope.

And yeah, that tracks.

On X (formerly Twitter), a user by the name of @Aya23821448 wrote: "We are probably going to get their business Christmas cards until the kids turn 18. Harry is going to give his kids everything he wanted as a child – being surrounded by love and being protected."

3. They're proving their success.

Now here's an interesting one. It's worth noting that the Sussexes' 2023 Christmas card has been released fresh off the back of Prince Harry's lengthy victory against the UK tabloids, after he was awarded damages of up to $180,000.

And according to a body language expert who spoke to The Sun, Prince Harry and Meghan's triumphant Christmas card pose "reeks of success, celebration and glory".

"It’s not a family Christmas message, it's not even a romantic, coupled-up one as there is no romantic touch ritual here or their usual signals of connection and love," body language expert Judi James told the publication.

"This is Harry and Meghan at their glittering best as a power couple."

She also added, "They look glamorous and their linked behaviour is about shared goals and celebrating achievement."

James also claimed there were some apparent undertones of political aspirations. "They have a crowd behind them and they look upward to suggest the kind of motivational message that would appeal on a political arena.

"If Meghan were thinking of a political career this could be the perfect pose to launch it."

Interesting... 👀

4. It's a subtle dig at William and Kate.

Is it a coincidence that Harry and Meghan's Christmas card came right after William and Kate released theirs? And that it looks way less rigid and formal? Hard to say.

But after the Prince and Princess were heavily criticised due to suspected Photoshopping (the couple's youngest child, Prince Louis, seems to be... missing.. a finger), the internet is theorising that the Sussexes purposely selected a very candid, natural shot in direct response to the formal black and white portrait of the next King and Queen of England...

5. It's their attempt to keep a low profile.

After... *gestures broadly*... everything this year, could this straightforward, simple, no-frills (see: kids) approach simply be an attempt by the Sussexes to maintain a low profile?

With a new year at our doorstep, only time will tell.

What do you think of Harry and Meghan's royal Christmas card? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

