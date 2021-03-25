The Pete Davidson-Bridgerton love triangle no one saw coming, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The Pete Davidson-Bridgerton love triangle no one saw coming.

Dear reader, there's rumours going around that Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor is dating Pete Davidson. And we honestly don't know what to believe.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that Dynevor apparently invited Davidson (aka Ariana Grande's ex fiancé) to stay with her in the UK.

"Pete is a real charmer and has hit it off with Phoebe, who is obviously beautiful and talented. They have been enjoying each other’s company, although they haven’t known each other long," an anonymous source supposedly told the publication.

"The fact he has flown all the way to the UK shows how interested he is."

According to ELLE, Davidson was also photographed in Altrincham, Greater Manchester on March 21. Interestingly, Dynevor has reportedly been living in Manchester with her mum.

The Sun also claimed that the pair have been spotted together near Dynevor's home in North London and in Altrincham.

However, at this stage neither Dynevor nor Davidson have confirmed the news, so it looks like it could also just be one very big and very surprising rumour.

2. Chrissy Teigen has broken up with Twitter for good.

In even more unexpected news, Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen has officially deactivated her account.

The 35-year-old told her 13.7million Twitter followers that she's leaving the platform on Wednesday.

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends," she wrote.

"My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not," she continued.

"My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"

5. Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Kylie Minogue: The man behind music's biggest stars.

On Wednesday night, dozens of musicians, including Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue, gathered to honour Australian music industry icon Michael Gudinski.

The entrepreneur, who founded Mushroom Group, Australia's largest independent entertainment company, passed away in his sleep at his home in Melbourne on March 2.

Ed Sheeran, who previously described Gudinski as a "father figure and mentor", was granted an exemption to fly into Australia with his family for Gudinski's state memorial service at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.

Sheeran broke down in tears on stage after performing a song he wrote for Gudinski while in quarantine last week.

"We did our first tour with him and soon after that I quickly realised that he was just a barrel of laughs," Sheeran, 30, said.

"It was just a tornado of joy everywhere he went. He just lifted the room and then f**ked off."

Sheeran was also joined on stage by Kylie Minogue for a duet of her song, 'Locomotion'.

Read our full article on Michael Gudinsk's memorial service here.

Feature Image: Netflix/Getty/Mamamia