This is the colour everyone will be wearing in 2024. Here’s how to incorporate it in your wardrobe.

In 2022, Pantone had announced that the Colour of the Year (COTY) for 2023 was Viva Magenta. The “audacious” and “rebellious” hue signified the future, rather than yearning for the past.

Now, 12 months later, we’ve been introduced to a new shade, one that is much more mellow than its predecessor. To avoid making you wait any longer, the 2024 Pantone Colour of the Year is the shade Peach Fuzz, a muted, neutral pink with a yellow undertone.

According to Leatrice Eiseman, executive director at the Pantone Colour Institute, Peach Fuzz is supposed to be a reflection of ourselves, and our “need for nurturing, empathy and compassion.”

It’s uplifting, with Pantone using words like “soft futurism” and “sanctuary” to describe it. Eiseman further explained the reasoning behind why Pantone chose the shade, pointing out that the last few years have been tumultuous.

Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2024 if Peach Fuzz. Image: Pantone.

The political and economic landscape has been bleak, and it has forced many to change the lifestyles that used to serve them well.

“The past has happened, there’s no going back,” she said. “Now we’re thinking, ‘How do we want to live our lives?’ Peach Fuzz is intended to be inspiring and nurturing, a colour that can ‘give permission’.”

So now that we know the back story, the question remains as to how we can incorporate Peach Fuzz into our wardrobes. Thankfully, the colour isn’t too alternative, making it easy to find clothes and accessories that play into it.

So, let’s get into it.

Accessories.

If you’re eager to add Peach Fuzz to your outfit but don’t want to commit to a dress or a top, then jewellery is the way to go. It’s enough of a statement piece to get you noticed, but it’s still subtle, meaning if you don’t wear colour often, this is a good place to start. Adding a pair of earrings or a necklace to an otherwise neutral outfit can help the warm-toned hue stand out because there’s nothing else clashing with it. And if jewellery isn’t really your thing, then a silk scarf tied around your neck or hair will give off the same effect.

Peach Fuzz accessories:

Image: Zahar, The Iconic.

Image: MIMCO, The Iconic.

Image: Miz Casa, The Iconic.

Image: Milana, David Jones.

One standout clothing item.

You might not see it now, but Peach Fuzz is a luxe colour, similar to navy blue and lemon yellow. It’s bright enough to make an impact, but it does it so quietly. This is why pairing the shade with white, grey or brown will result in an outfit that looks expensive and as if you spent every summer at your family’s mansion up in the Hamptons. Try wearing a Peach Fuzz top with tailored trousers, or even a skirt with a plain white blouse.

Peach Fuzz clothes:

Image: Uniqlo.

Image: Gingham & Heels.

Image: Portmans.

Image: Tigerlily.

Image: Ecclestone.

Shoes.

I can already envision myself wearing an all-white linen outfit with Peach Fuzz ballet flats this summer — because nothing screams beach weather than looking like a popsicle. Shoes are another great way to dip your toes into the peachy shade without going all in. Look for sneakers, sandals or flats in the understated hue, and if your feet can handle it, then why not try on a pair of heels too for good measure.

Peach Fuzz shoes:

Image: Ecco.

Image: Charles & Keith.

Image: FRANKIE4.

Image: Bared Footwear.

Handbags.

It’s long been said that the colour of your handbag should match your shoes, so if you’re already wearing Peach Fuzz on your feet, then why not carry it around your arm as well? Regardless of whether you prefer a small clutch or a large tote, handbags are a great way to experiment with colour.

Peach Fuzz handbags:

Image: Charles & Keith.

Image: MIMCO, The Iconic.

Image: Izoa.

