A definitive ranking of Netflix's Christmas movies from bad to... so bad they're good.

If there’s one thing we are passionate about, it’s terrible yet amazing Netflix movies.

Especially those that are released at this time of year, to get us in the Christmas spirit. Sure, we spend most of our time pointing out (many) plot holes and demanding answers to our questions, but we also appreciate the immense joy that comes from watching Vanessa Hudgens interact with another Vanessa Hudgens.

Netflix Christmas movies have become one of our favourite parts of the festive season. But while none are going to get an Oscar (or even like, a Teen Choice Award), not all Netflix Christmas originals are equal: Some are just fine, some are really not good, and some are so bad they instantly became our favourites.

Here’s a definitive ranking of the Christmas movies currently available on the streaming service:

18. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

Jingle Jangle is not exactly a classic, but it's genuinely quite good. Naturally, this means it is last on the list. I'm looking for bad good, ya know?

This musical is slightly overstuffed plot-wise, but it is mostly joyful and fun. Plus, Forest Whitaker singing is delightful.

17. Klaus.

Animated film Klaus is a bit weird. The story follows a spoiled dude named Jesper, who must join the family business of delivering mail or he'll be cut off. He then meets a reclusive toy maker named Klaus and it really just gets more and more ridiculous from there.

That's what makes Klaus so endearing. The longer you watch, the more invested you get. It's unusual, because the animation is strange and the plot... stranger. It's good though. (I'm paranoid you don't believe me, so I feel compelled to tell you audiences score it 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. See!)

16. Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square.

I AM SO SORRY TO SAINT DOLLY PARTON AND SAINT TANYA FROM MAMMA MIA! BUT THIS FILM IS JUST... NO.

NO.

We're supposed to dislike Tanya from Mamma Mia! but she's Tanya from Mamma Mia!, and I shan't.

Anyway, there's a moment in this movie when the townsfolk literally sing these words: "Maybe we'll trip her / Maybe we'll strip her (Oh Lord, don't do that!) / Maybe we'll just throw her on the griddle / Roast her / Toast her" in a CHURCH.

I cannot bear to spend another second thinking about this film.

15. Christmas Inheritance.

I think I fell asleep in Christmas Inheritance, so this is here on the list for being genuinely bad and not good bad.

14. Operation Christmas Drop.

I truly think Operation Christmas Drop is American military propaganda dressed as a sweet holiday love story.

And it'd work, if the sweet holiday love story wasn't reliant on zero sexual chemistry and a man who thinks he's Santa whose sled is an airforce plane.

Also, the CGI gecko??? It HAUNTS me.

13. El Camino Christmas.

This has the same title as 2019's Breaking Bad movie, and there is at least one meth reference in it. That's... the only similarity, I think. On Christmas Eve, a troubled man searching for his father pulls out a gun and takes five hostages in a convenience store. It's absurd, but the cast is good: Jessica Alba, Dax Shepard, Tim Allen and the dad from That 70s Show, who plays exactly the same character but in a police uniform. A few people you don't want to die, die and others you do want to die, don't. If you like your Christmas movies festive and heartwarming, El Camino Christmas is not for you. But if you're a grinch... Idk, maybe you'll like it (but also, no promises).

12. Holiday in the Wild.