Mamamia recaps Netflix's Operation Christmas Drop: WHAT THE HECK JUST... HAPPENED?

YAY.

Another so-bad-it's-good Netflix Christmas movie is here, and it's set on a tropical island.

Operation Christmas Drop opens with some very typical North American Christmas shots and Erica (played by Kat Graham... who also played the woman with the magic calendar in another very bad Christmas movie) doing Christmas shopping for her congresswoman boss.

Oh no... a nice looking Air Force captain was pictured in a Guam newspaper article with a Santa hat after a 'Christmas Drop' mission and apparently that's... a bad thing?

Watch: The Operation Christmas Drop trailer. Post continues below video.

OH. We're in Guam, where it's hot and tropical and pretty. 'White Christmas' plays over the top, because comedy.

The generous Air Force dude is singing to his family over Zoom (this is... too real) and then he and his friends talk for the sole purpose of letting us, the highly engaged audience, know there's a Christmas fundraising party coming up soon.

Back in DC, Erica's boss tells her she needs to go to Guam because spending taxpayer money on 'Christmas Drops' is... frivolous, or something, so they might need to shut down an airforce base on GUAM. You know, one of the important and strategic US military bases in the world.

She's like, 'Okay, I could enjoy January on a tropical island' and the congresswoman is like 'No, we need to ensure children in Micronesia don't have any joy ASAP'. So she has to give up her Christmas and fly there now.

Erica's dad calls to express his disappointment that she'll miss family Christmas again, and we learn she hasn't been around since her mum died. So there will be some great personal realisation about grief and family within the next hour, I reckon.

Okay, so we're all in Guam now.

I've just realised Air Force Captain Andrew is CATO from THE HUNGER GAMES and that explains why I feel an irrational hatred. Will attempt to push through it.