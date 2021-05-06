Matthew Perry's awkward dating app video has leaked, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. First it was Ben Affleck. Now Matthew Perry's awkward dating app video has leaked.

A TikTok user has shared a very awkward video call she had with Matthew Perry after matching with him on the Raya. And it's incredibly hard to watch.

In the now-viral video, TikTok user @kittynichole shared footage of the Friends star flirting with her during a FaceTime call after they met on the exclusive dating app.

"When you match with Matthew Perry as a joke on a dating app and he FaceTimes you and plays 20 questions with you," she wrote at the start of the video, which appears to have been removed from her account.

It then cuts to a very cringey clip of Perry asking her "Do you always play with your hair this much?"

"Umm, I guess so, yeah," she replies, laughing.

Image: TikTok@kittynichole

It's not the first time a middle-aged male celebrity has made headlines for their awkward encounters with women they matched with on the app.

Earlier this week, TikTok user @nivinejay shared a video explaining what happened when she matched with actor Ben Affleck, who broke up with actress Ana de Armas earlier this year.

"Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram," she wrote in the video.

Nivine then shared footage of a video Affleck apparently sent to her on Instagram, where he's heard saying, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me."

Beck went on to claim that producers even edited the sound to make the kiss seem different to what it was.

"They've edited it together to make it sound like there's something more going on, you can't see anything... it's not a sexual kiss," she said.

While the changes to the video haven't been confirmed, it's not the first time the show has been called out for its editing.

3. “Meet our little man.” Steph Claire Smith just welcomed her first baby.

Melbourne-based influencer Steph Claire Smith and her husband, Josh Miller, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

On Thursday morning, Steph uploaded a photo to Instagram, announcing the exciting news and the name they chose for their son.

"Meet our little man," the co-founder of fitness empire Keep it Cleaner wrote.

"Harvey John Miller. 3.17kgs, born at 1:21am, 4.5.21. We are in the biggest love bubble."

While her husband, Josh Miller, shared another cute snap.

"H A R V E Y J O H N M I L L E R - My new best mate," he captioned the post.

The couple tied the knot back in November 2019.

4. Oh. A shirtless Matt Damon scene was cut from Bridesmaids.

In 2011, the hilarious comedy Bridesmaids hit our screens. Now, 10 years on, the director of the film, Paul Feig, has revealed that Matt Damon was supposed to appear in it. Shirtless.

In a recent interview with Insider, Feig explained in *that* hilarious scene where all the bridesmaids try on dresses and get food poisoning, Damon was supposed to appear.

*That* scene. Image: Universal Pictures.

"So we had this bit about tiny shrimp forks. It was really funny," Feig told the publication. "We shot it at a Macy’s in the middle of the night. That just got cut because we had too much movie.

"After that, we go into the dress shop. Annie (Kristen Wiig) goes in the dressing room to try on this really expensive dress, and suddenly she has a fantasy of what her life could be in this dress.

"It’s this romance feel, with her running through the woods, and Matt Damon is shirtless, chopping wood."

Feig explained that during script rewrites, he and producer Judd Apatow believed the scene needed something more.

"There needed to be a consequence to Annie’s actions, and she needs to be humiliated in front of Helen (Rose Byrne) and the other bridesmaids. So we came up with the food poisoning," he said.

"But here’s the thing: Everyone remembers all the sh*tting and farting and throwing up, but the only reason that scene is funny is because Annie will not admit that she f**ked up," Feig continued.

"We always felt there needed to be a moment when Annie is just like, 'I’m fine. That restaurant was great.' Despite her friends sh*tting and puking in this very white place."

He also assured lovers of the film (aka us) that if they'd actually filmed the scene with Wiig and Damon, the scene would've been in the movie.

"If we shot with Matt Damon, you would see that scene," he added.

5. 13 ex-Bachelor contestants who have gone on to have kids.

It's been a big year for Bachie babies.

Fan favourites Laura Byrne and Matty J welcomed their second child, Lola Ellis Johnson in February, followed by Mary Viturino and Conor Canning's daughter in March.

And just last week, Tara Pavlovic welcomed her son Paddy George Shepherdson with her husband Nick Shepherdson.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Tara wrote "Welcome to the world Paddy George Shepherdson. Words can’t describe how beyond in love we are with you. We are so grateful that you arrived happy and healthy and we will love and protect you forever."

And they're not alone.

While the show hasn't always created lasting relationships, it has led to some pretty cute babies.

Here's all the former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants who have gone on to have kids.

Mary Viturino and Conor Canning

Mary Viturino's hilarious commentary quickly cemented her as a fan favourite on Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor.

It was a talent she put to use again during the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise, where she met her now partner, Conor Canning.

The couple, who are currently living in Tasmania together, announced they are expecting their first child together in October.

"I know I haven’t been active lately, so I’m happy to finally be able to share the news that Conor and I are having a baby next year," Mary wrote on Instagram.

Their baby girl later arrived six weeks early in March.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Mary wrote, "[Conor] and I present to you Summer Elizabeth Canning. 6 weeks earlier than planned but she is doing such an amazing job. I feel like she’s already a daddy’s girl. Chanel can’t wait for a cuddle".





Feature Image: TikTok@kittynichole