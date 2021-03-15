News
news

"I will not lower my voice." 22 of the best signs from women's protests around Australia.

After weeks of watching sexual assault allegations come out of the nation's Parliament, thousands of women have taken to the streets with one clear message: "Enough is enough!"  

On Monday 15 March, 100,000 women were expected to have attended more than 40 March 4 Justice rallies across the country to protest against sexism and gendered violence.

In Canberra, women gathered with placards outside Parliament House, where a petition will be presented to the government calling for "full independent investigations into all cases of gendered violence" and the standing down of "perpetrators" from positions in policy and law making, among other demands. 

Former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins, who alleged she was raped by a male colleague, also addressed crowds at Canberra, while Australian of the Year and sexual assault survivor Grace Tame delivered a speech down in Hobart. 

Earlier this morning, March 4 Justice organiser Janine Hendry declined an invitation from Prime Minister Scott Morrison for organisers to meet with him privately, saying these conversations shouldn't take place behind closed doors. 

"We have already come to the front door, now it's up to the Government to cross the threshold and come to us. We will not be meeting behind closed doors," she wrote in a tweet. 

Across the world, women are just as angry. 

In London, hundreds of people gathered at a vigil for Sarah Everard and protested violence against women on Saturday, after Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens was charged with her kidnap and murder. The 33-year-old vanished on March 3 while walking home in London.

The event ended with clashes between police and those attending.

As women all over the world call for an end for gendered violence, we decided to round up the most powerful photos from all the protests.

Here are 22 of the best signs that sum up exactly how women are feeling right now. 

March 4 Justice rallies in Australia. 

Listen: The women of Australia are angry. Post continues below. 

Protests in London.

Women hold up placards outside the Senedd in Cardiff on March 13. Image: Getty. 

A woman holds up a placard as people gather at the band stand in Clapham Common, London on March 13. Image: Getty. 

Did you attend one of the March 4 Justice rallies? Let us know in the comments below. 

Feature Image: Twitter@calliopezac/@JocelynYChan /Getty.

snorks 2 days ago 3 upvotes
@james b I certainly haven't been overwhelmed by their response to the recent allegations. 
rush 2 days ago 2 upvotes
@james b what women want is for sexual assault to be punished as it should be. Have a look at the history of the vile person who killed Jill Meagher. He had a number of rapes and violent assaults in his past, most if which resulted in pathetic, paltry sentences, he should never have been out on the streets in the first place. We want more funding for services to help people escape domestic violence. We want workplaces - Parliament House included - to treat sexual harassment claims seriously, and for people to not fear they will lose their jobs if they speak up. We want funding for mental health issues, drug and alcohol abuse problems (which often go hand in hand with mental health issues),  we need to fund programs that treat the abusers too, anger management treatment and so on. There are so many things that can be done, rather than telling women we should just count ourselves lucky we don't get shot in the streets for protesting. 
laura__palmer 2 days ago 10 upvotes
@james b Come off it. If that is what you think the problem is, you are sadly naive. But I think that this is a case of being deliberately obtuse. It's about making it easier for women to come forward and you know it. I am fed up to the back teeth with men like you, who build strawmen and who downplay the issues when it comes to sexual violence against women. You are not an ally and I am suspicious of your motivations for posting on this website. Why are you here, commenting on women's issues?
laura__palmer 2 days ago
@rush Exactly all of this. 
+ more replies
MORE COMMENTS