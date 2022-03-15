"Olivia stops at nothing." Everything we know about the MAFS 'nude photo scandal'.

This season of Married At First Sight has given us one dollop of chaos after another.

And it looks like the next 'scandal' has been queued up for this week, with the show sharing teasers of a 'nude photo' being leaked by another member of the group.

In the promos so far, we've seen contestants Sam, Tamara, Jackson, Cody and Selina all admit to having seen a photo of "a particular bride in her birthday suit, laying on the bed with her butt up".

Watch the trailer for this season of Married At First Sight Australia. Post continues after video.

While all the details will not be aired until Wednesday night's episode, viewers will have already seen footage in which Jack can be heard yelling to someone: "Everyone has seen a photo of you naked!"

So, ahead of the mayhem, here is everything we know.

The person in the alleged naked photo is Domenica.

Nothing is confirmed so far, but considering the fact Domenica's husband Jack appears to be yelling at someone by his side during a dinner party... it is so safe to assume she was the one who received an earful.

In fellow bride Sam's opinion, she didn't believe the photos were that much of an issue.

"There is a photo of a bride and look, I did see it," she explained to Yahoo. "To be honest, I am a relatively sex-positive person and everyone’s on OnlyFans these days, so I didn't really think too much of it at the time.

"Like, whatever, everyone’s got a nude out there floating on the internet, who really cares. I didn’t pass it on and it left my mind. I had my own problems.

"I obviously wasn’t at the beginning of the [distribution] line, so I was very confused on what they knew, and why they knew, and how they knew, and who else knew, and what it meant for the group. We were all just like, 'Oh f**k'."

She added: "But you’ve got to love the drama... And you know what? I don’t even think that's the most dramatic thing that ever happens again. It’s too much. I swear we’re all going to need therapy for the rest of our lives."

Listen to Mamamia Out Loud, hosted by Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman. Post continues after audio.





Apparently, Olivia is the culprit.

While there is no confirmation who distributed the photo, Olivia has made it clear she has no intention of "ever" being friends with Domenica ...which makes this whole situation just a little bit sus.

Another participant anonymously told the So Dramatic! podcast that the only ones of the group who had not seen the photos were Ella and Mitch.

On top of this, the source revealed Domenica was allegedly "blindsided at the dinner party and had no idea this was going around or was even going to be brought up."

They went on to say that there were two brides - Selina and Tamara - who'd planned to pull her to the side and let her know about the photo.

However, Cody took it upon himself to bring it up in front of everyone.

“In hindsight, we think he just wanted to involve himself because he knew he would get airtime,” the source said.

Reports say the entire group explodes as a result of the nude photo.

“It’s pretty f**ked how the entire group go about it," the anonymous contestant explained. "They literally went on a witch hunt for Domenica.

"Olivia is just trying to tarnish Dom’s reputation and paint her as the bad guy to save herself. It was pretty s**tty that the group fell for it."

Feature Image: Channel 9.