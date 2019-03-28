Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. MAFS’ Jessika fires back at Jules after she called her relationship with Dan “100% not real”.



After a very intense dinner party on last night’s episode of Married At First Sight, it seems the drama has now made its way off-screen.

You see, earlier this week, Jules claimed that Jessika and Dan’s relationship is “100% not real”.

(And honestly at this point, we wouldn’t be too surprised.)

"Some people would have done anything to stay to the end of the show. Anything," Jules told E! News.

"Maybe [Jess and Dan] do like each other, who are we to know? But with her past record, does anybody know what's real with Jess and what's not?"

And now, Jessika has responded to Jules' claims.

"This week we've done a lot of publicity, and we've been asked the question, 'Are you in love?' and we've said we are," Jessika said on Talking Married.

"Jules didn't take the time to get to know either of us very well in the experiment," she added.

"For her to have an opinion on that, I think is very much your opinion, you're entitled to it, but you don't need to be throwing that out to the whole world."

2. “A hole that will never be filled.” Kerri-Anne Kennerley opens up about her husband’s death.



"You're in this black hole, it's so dense, not even light can get out."

These are the devastating words of Kerri-Anne Kennerley, who is mourning the loss of her husband of 35 years, and adjusting to life without him.

Returning to work on Studio 10 for the first time since John's death last month, the television personality thanked her co-hosts and well-wishers for the support she's received, revealing that his death was a "terrible shock".

"It was a shock because I thought I would really have John for many, many, many years to come and a lot of things happened very quickly so it was a terrible shock," she said.

"John and I have been a team for too many years, so many years and we were always together, we thought as two and now there's only one."

Turning to her co-host Angela Bishop, who lost her husband in 2017, she added: "When I was going through this... the hole it leaves in your life is so painful.

"It's a hole that will never be filled."

Kerri-Anne confirmed the news that her husband had passed away in an Instagram post in February.

"It's with a heavy heart and awful sadness that I let you know that my beautiful husband John passed away last night," she wrote alongside a photo from their 1984 wedding day.

"John passed away peacefully with his son Simon and I by his side. John, you were the love of my life. Xxx."

3. MAFS’ Susie and Todd Carney are now Instagram official surprising precisely no one.



After her immense failure of a marriage to fellow MAFS contestant and tender soul Billy, we've long been aware Susie has struck up a romance with someone new since the show wrapped.

A romance we've kinda tried to... ignore, despite the numerous paparazzi pics swirling around the internet.

She's of course coupled up with ex-NRL player Todd Carney, the former Cronulla Sharks player who was sacked after... well, we all know why.

Now, it's been made official in a very gushy Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of the pair laying down in the sun together, she wrote: "I have waited so long for the day to come where this saying makes complete sense and now it finally does...

"One day someone will walk into your life and make you see why it never worked out with anyone else. @tcarney86 You are 100% that person and I am so incredibly in love with you xxxxxxxx #luckiestgirlintheworld".

Plus a whole lot of emojis.

Check it out:

We hope he has plenty of sweetener.

4. A Bachelor in Paradise alum has announced she’s pregnant.



Former 2017 Bachelor star Simone Ormesher has announced she is pregnant with her boyfriend Matt Thorne.

"I can finally share with you all that we are expecting a little prince/princess (apart from constantly feeling sick 24/7) I am so happy and full of love for this little person," she captioned the Instagram.

The former Bachelor in Paradise alum's partner, Matt Thorne, also shared it to his Instagram account, writing "God knows how much of a nutter this little ones going to be but its happening @simone.ormesher".

Matt Thorne describes himself as a "Melbourne Living Bristolian", and the couple have been together since 2018.

Ormesher was a contestant on the inaugural Bachelor in Paradise last year, and made headlines after having a brief fling with ~heart throb~ Apollo Jackson.

The 26-year-old made it to the top eight in 2017's series of The Bachelor, before leaving rose-less after she was eliminated by Sydney marketing manager Matty J, who is now also expecting with his partner Laura Byrne, who was the winner of the same season.

5. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 16 trailer is the biggest clue that the Jordyn Woods' scandal was a stunt.

The second Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 16 trailer has dropped – and it’s full of dramatic moments.

Although there is no explicit mention of the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, the two-minute video shows what looks a lot like Khloe Kardashian dealing with the fallout.

At one point she screams “liar” into a phone, and another time, “My family was ruined!”.

In voice-over, the 34-year-old is also heard saying: “Tristan, might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever.”

It’s juicy, for sure. But it could also be the strongest sign we’ve seen yet that Kylie Jenner’s best friend hooking up with Khloe’s partner at a party wasn’t as legitimately Kardashian-shattering as it was made out to be.

You can read the full post right over here.