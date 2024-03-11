This is the photo that can’t be verified.

We need to talk about the recent royal photo, because everyone is officially confused about what is going on.

To bring you up to speed, after months of speculation about the whereabouts of Kate Middleton post-abdominal surgery, the Princess of Wales recently spoke for the first time, sharing a wholesome family picture in celebration of Mother's Day in the UK.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," wrote the Princess of Wales on Instagram underneath a photo of herself and her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day."

The photo, which was taken by Prince William, shows the Princess of Wales dressed casually in a pair of blue jeans and an olive jacket, with her three children surrounding her.

However, since the post there's been a wave of speculation around the validity of the portrait — with fans noticing everything from Kate's missing wedding ring (which once belonged to Princess Diana), in last year’s Mother’s Day snap to Charlotte's mysteriously disjointed sleeve and Prince Louis' 'short' index finger.

Portrait photographer Martin Bamford posted the image on X, writing: "Professional photographer here. Look closely at Princess Charlotte’s wrist. This is what happens when you composite layers in Photoshop. I'm not speculating on why the photo was edited like this, but it's weird."

Following on from the bizarre Photoshop rumours, four of the largest photo agencies in the world have deleted the image, including AAP, Reuters, AFP and Getty Images.

A 'kill notice' from the Associated Press read: "At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image."

As ITV NEWS Royal Editor Chris Ship posted on X, "No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning’s photo of Kate and her children. Some of them (@AP) have claimed "the source [the palace] has manipulated the image"."

People were quick to comment on the social media post and suggest the image looked 'Photoshopped'.

One person wrote: "That looks like an AI photo … not one for the theories either but come on, that’s not a real photo … Idk doesn’t seem real."

"AI is that you?" another person said.

"Are there leaves and green grass this time of year in England?" someone else wrote.

So, what exactly is going on?

In January, it was announced Kate would be spending two weeks in the London Clinic hospital to recover from "planned abdominal surgery", and that she will not be making any public appearances until after Easter.

However, the mystery surrounding her whereabouts has resulted in some wild conspiracy theories, with the royal family going on to address the Kate Middleton speculation in a statement.

"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant. That guideline stands," a spokesperson said, reiterating that Kate was "doing well."

After being absent from the public eye since Christmas Day, the Princess of Wales was recently spotted in the passenger seat of a car driven by her mother, Carole Middleton.

The annual royal Christmas card also faced Photoshop rumours, after it after it was spotted that Prince Louis had no middle finger. Kensington Palace refused to comment as to whether the image had been altered.

Feature image: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales, AAP.