Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. MAFS Jules and Cam open up about their friend’s “betrayal” at their engagement party.

Australia’s favourite MAFS couple Jules and Cam’s engagement party looked every bit the magical occasion the two deserve if our stalking is anything to go by.

But, it wasn’t all champagne and decorative flower walls, it seems.

On Wednesday, Jules told 9Honey a friend had “leaked” photos to the press from the inside the event, leaving her feeling “disappointed and betrayed”.

“Literally within a few hours someone had leaked photos from the inside out, which is very hurtful because it was a friend,” she told the publication.

“Obviously not a friend anymore,” she added.

Jules also denied a recent claim she was ‘paid $50,000 by Channel Nine’ for exclusive access inside the engagement party, footage of which aired on the Today show and Nine News afterwards.

The event was held at Camperdown Commons’ Acre Eatery in Sydney on April 21 for 200 guests.

“For me, it’s not about the public liking us, or wanting to see our relationship. It’s just putting this fact straight, which is we did not make money from our engagement,” Jules said of the claims made by Woman’s Day.

While we know they will be tying the knot this year, we are yet to hear of any official wedding plans.

We can’t wait to hear the deets.

2. “It was so bad.” Bachelor in Paradise’s Tenille on her struggle with cystic acne.

Bachie star Tenille Favios took to Instagram today to discuss her battle with cystic acne five years ago – revealing she took Roaccutane to treat her skin woes.

“I never had an issue with my skin and then I broke out five years ago – it was bad!” she explained in a candid video on her Instagram Story. “I got it on my chin, around my nose, forehead, tops of my shoulders and down my neck.”

She shared a photo with her followers:

To treat her skin issues, Tenille said she consulted a specialist who prescribed Roaccutane.

She said she experienced "severely dry" lips and an aversion to sunlight as side effects to the strong medication, but added that she considers it "the best thing she ever did."

"It honestly relieved all of the frustrations and issues I was having with my skin," she explained at the end of the video. "I never found out why my skin [broke out], and I've never had a problem since."

3. “I was going to break.” The moment Hilary Duff decided to stop breastfeeding her baby Banks.

Hilary Duff has opened up about her decision to stop breastfeeding her six-month-old daughter Banks.

Posting to Instagram, the actress admitted that she continually "felt like a failure" while breastfeeding her baby girl.



"Last week my last week nursing Banks," the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"My goal was to get my little girl to six months and then decide if I wanted to keep going. Let me tell you – pumping at work sucks," she continued.

"I had zero down time and am usually pumping in a hair and make up trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene with lots of other people around."

The actress also admitted that she feels incredibly "lucky" to have been able to breastfeed her daughter for so long.

"I know many women are not able to and for that I am sympathetic and very grateful that I could. For six wonderful months. But I needed a break. I was going to break," she wrote.

"I was sad and frustrated and feeling like a failure all of the time. When really I’m a bad ass rock star."

4. Grab your gal pals. The Jonas Brothers tell-all documentary is coming very soon.

VERY IMPORTANT BREAKING NEWS.

There's a Jonas Brothers tell-all documentary coming to our screens and we are far too excited.

The new documentary, which features never-before-seen footage of the bands early days to their 2013 breakup, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 4.

Yep, next month.

The doco, which will also look at the solo success of Nick, Joe and Kevin, will be released three days ahead of the first Jonas Brothers album in a decade – 'Happiness Begins'.

Back in February, the group officially announced their reunion, six years after they'd disbanded.

Last week, the brothers performed their new single 'Sucker' at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

5. "At least you haven't lied to me." Bill Goldsmith is throwing all kinds of shade on Instagram.

For someone who “just wants to move on with my life”, Bill Goldsmith sure is sharing some interesting Bachelor in Paradise-related content on his Insta.

The reality TV star shared a photo of himself with his french bulldog at a Melbourne cafe (presumably walking distance from the dog park) on Thursday with a very… shady caption.

“At least you haven’t lied to me compulsively for the past six months,” he wrote. “You show me unconditional love.”

Check out our earlier post for the full tea.