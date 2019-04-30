Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3.

1. Um. Jessika Power could be making a return to reality TV very soon.



Oh boy.

She may have just left our screens, but it seems Married at First Sight’s Jessika Power could be making a return to reality TV sooner than we think.

The reality star, who sparked controversy after leaving her husband Mick Gould on the show for intruder Dan Webb, is tipped to appear on the next season of Love Island.

Speaking to New Idea, Jessika responded to the rumours, adding that she would consider the opportunity to appear on the show.

“I am flattered, but my hunt for love right now is on hold as I’m hurt,” she told the publication.

“If the opportunity is still there in the future it may be something I will consider,” she added.

Only time will tell. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

In a video shared by Yahoo Lifestyle earlier this month, MAFS’ Dan confirmed his split from Jessika.

“Me and Jess have split, let’s get that straight. We have broken up,” 35-year-old Dan said in the video.

“There’s allegations coming out that we’re still together. She’s saying we’re still together. We are not together,” he added.

2. It looks like Married at First Sight’s Mike Gunner has a new girlfriend.



Here we go.

It seems MAFS‘ Mike has a new girlfriend… but he’s still managed to make us cringe with some sleazy comments about “ex-wife” Heidi, because of course he has.

On Monday, Woman’s Day published photos of Mike, 43, with Jessica Williamson, a 30-year-old fly-in, fly-out truck driver.

The couple were photographed kissing and holding hands on the beach and good lord it's giving us flashbacks to that time he told Heidi he's "not her therapist".

In an interview with U On Sunday this weekend, Mike confirmed he had been dating a 30-year-old woman for five weeks, but didn't refer to Jessica by name.

Mike said the two met when he spotted her on her balcony on the way back from the gym and she recognised him from MAFS. Which we interpret as he heckled her while she was in her own home.

Sounds... romantic.

In the same interview, he admitted to still having a strong sexual attraction to Heidi.

“If she walked in here now my knees would go weak, such was her effect on me. I mean, I’m only a man,” Mike said.

“As long as I have blood coursing through my veins I will probably always find her attractive.”

...We bet Jessica was thrilled to read that.

3. Sophie Turner’s reaction to the ending Game of Thrones’ Battle of Winterfell is actually all of us.



The long-awaited Battle of Winterfell on last night's episode of Game of Thrones was full of dozens of twists and turns – but there was one moment in particular that shocked us all.

ARYA STARK KILLED THE NIGHT KING.

From fans vowing to name their children after the character to calls for Arya Stark to be handed the Iron Throne, the world was stoked.

But no one was as excited as Sophie Turner.

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on GoT , shared a hilarious video to Instagram after watching the episode.

"Arya really is that bitch. Yes. You. Are. Bitch!" she screamed.

Let's be honest, Sophie Turner reaction is actually all of us.

4. “I thought I’d be married with four kids.” Sophie Monk on turning 40.



As she approaches her 40th birthday, former Bachelorette and queen of our hearts Sophie Monk has admitted her life hasn't turned out exactly how she expected.

"I thought I'd have four children and be married," Sophie told TV Week on Monday.

"I thought I'd be in this industry for a little bit and then get out and have a normal life, where I'd pick up the kids from school," she added.

Sophie's love life has been the source of public speculation for years, her exes including Bachelorette winner and millionaire Stu Laundy, and Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden.

She is currently dating businessman Joshua Gross, who she met last year while sitting next to him on an international flight.

Sophie, who opened up about suffering endometriosis on Instagram last year, has already taken steps to freeze her eggs in case she wants to have children one day.

5. MasterChef's Huda Al-Sultan's older sister died. Two years later, Huda married her widower.

Appearing on MasterChef Australia is just the latest chapter in Huda Al Sultan’s colourful life.

The Saudi Arabian-born 34-year-old was just 16 when her elder sister died, after being rushed to hospital in her second trimester of pregnancy.

Huda knew her sister had miscarried, but didn’t know the circumstances of her death beyond that until three years ago.

Two years later, when she was 18, Huda’s parents arranged for her to marry her late sister’s husband Abdulmunem.

“It was awkward and I didn’t know if it was the right thing to do, but I was young,” she told TV Week. “My parents knew he was a good man and it’s the traditional way of marriage [in Arab culture].”

More than 15 years later, Huda and Abdulmunem are still happily married and have three children.

You can read the full story right over here.