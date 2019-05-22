Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. It looks like Jessika Power has a new boyfriend and he’s got record.

Excuse us, but Married at First Sight contestant Jessika Power has a new boyfriend after her split from Dan Webb and we care… a lot.

The reality TV contestant debuted her new relationship with a man named Suleiman ‘Sam’ Abdulrahim on Monday night when she made it Instagram official.

But in classic Jessika Power fashion, he is a controversial partner.

It would seem that Sam is a kickboxer who just got released from prison after two years imprisonment, due to his involvement in a car crash.

Sam was driving a Ferrari Spider going nearly double the speed limit when he crashed into three cars, killing grandmother Muriel Hulett, 88.

It is understood that Sam pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable driving causing death and was released earlier this year in March.

2. Amy Schumer returned to work and of course, the shaming has already begun.

Yep. It's happened. Just two weeks after giving birth to her first child, Amy Schumer has been mum-shamed.

Schumer, 37, returned to work as a stand-up comedian this week after welcoming her son Gene to the world earlier in the month.

And after sharing a photo of herself at work with her nearly nine million followers on Instagram, the new mum was immediately shamed for leaving her baby at home.

"Already???? That’s insane!!! And inhumane. Contract or not you need to be allowed at least six weeks for maternity," one woman explained to Schumer.

"Ugh why are you working so soon?!" another thought it was necessary to add.

On Wednesday, Schumer responded to those who were criticising her parenting, uploading a new photo of her pumping breast milk with the caption: "Sending out love to the mums shaming me for doing standup last night!"

And the post received a whole lot of support from other parents, including some familiar faces.



"Who the fudge would shame a mom for doing what she does ? And how the hell did you do it?" commented actress Selma Blair.

"But if you were a new Dad it would be ok right?" added model Tess Holliday.

And even singer Demi Lovato shared her support, saying: "You’re a rockstar."

3. George R.R. Martin on how his books will differ from the Game of Thrones’ finale.



Well.

Game of Thrones is finally over and it's safe to say not everyone was satisfied with the show's finale.

Thankfully, however, there's still two books to come from George R.R. Martin.

Writing on his blog Not A Blog, the author explained how his final two books will differ from the show's finale.

"How will it all end? I hear people asking. The same ending as the show? Different? Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes," Martin wrote.

Erm... makes sense.

"There are characters who never made it onto the screen at all, and others who died in the show but still live in the books… so if nothing else, the readers will learn what happened to Jeyne Poole, Lady Stoneheart, Penny and her pig, Skahaz Shavepate, Arianne Martell, Darkstar, Victarion Greyjoy, Ser Garlan the Gallant, Aegon VI, and a myriad of other characters both great and small that viewers of the show never had the chance to meet," he added.

Either way, we can't wait to see George R.R. Martin's take on the finale.

4. The first trailer for Downton Abbey is here and it’s everything we wanted and more.



Rejoice.

The first trailer for the film version of Downton Abbey has arrived and It. Is. Epic.

...If you can call a period drama set in 1927 epic. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The film will see the return the principal cast from the oh-so-popular TV show, and will follow the household preparing for the arrival of the King and Queen of England, which would have been King George V and Queen Consort Mary at the time.

Cop a squiz of the full official trailer below:

Bring on September 13.

We are so ready for all the Maggie Smith realness.

5. Let's talk about all the biggest Game of Thrones plot twists that eventually came to nothing.

The epic drama, fantasy and incest series that is Game of Thrones has finally come to an end, but fans have been left scratching their heads over a few little show details.

For a TV series built on so many theories, plot twists, and fake-outs, fans were eager to see how all the loose threads and outstanding prophecies would finally all come together in the end.

While there were some satisfactory character arcs in those final scenes, there were also a lot of big plot twists that had been presented to viewers in earlier seasons that were now seemingly forgotten or just left out of the finale all together.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest Game of Thrones plot twists that eventually all came to nothing.

