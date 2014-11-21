Eminem says disgusting thing about Australian pop star.

Clearly, Eminem didn’t get the message that using music to threaten women is not cool (we’ve tried everything – SMS, SnapChat, carrier pigeon).

The 42-year-old rapper (YES, 42) just rapped about raping Australian pop star Iggy Azalea.

To quote Eminem directly: “So what’s it gon’ be? Put that s*** away Iggy. You don’t wanna blow that rape whistle on me. Scream! I love it. ‘Fore I get lost with the gettin’ off.”

Those lyrics appeared in a vile 60 second track unveiled on iTunes yesterday. It came from the star’s album appropriately called “Bad Meets Evil” with fellow rapper Royce da 5’9″. (If only rappers spent more time deciding on good stage names, less time normalising violence against women with catchy music).

Iggy Azalea responded to the verbal attack with a series of tweets:

Now, Iggy is actually just Eminem’s latest target. Last week, he rapped about wanting to punch Lana Del Ray in the face and he routinely writes dark lyrics about hurting or mistreating women. In fact, degrading women through music is kind of Eminem’s “thing”. It’s one of the things he’s best known for as an “artist” (in this case, read “douchebag”).

It’s offensive, obviously. But it’s also just deeply unoriginal. And exhausting.

Do better, Eminem. And Iggy? We got your back, girl.

