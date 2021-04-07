Iggy Azalea has shared the explicit DMs she's received from other celebs, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "I'll eat dat thing like a jar of honey." Iggy Azalea has shared the explicit DMs she's received from other celebs, and we can't look away.

Well, this is... a lot.

Earlier this week, Aussie rapper Iggy Azalea posted a TikTok video sharing all the X-rated Instagram DMs she's been sent on Instagram. And they got weird real quick.

"I want to kiss the inside of your b**t h**e," one message read.

"You need a Pooh Bear, I'll eat dat thing like a jar of honey," said another.

One person also said they'll give her $15,000 just to have a conversation with her.

While Iggy blurred the names in the video, it's clear the messages were sent by verified Instagram accounts with millions of followers.

You can watch the full video below.

... We honestly have no words.

2. What everyone has said about that shocking Jason from MAFS video.

Kerry Knight has responded to that messed up MAFS video of Jason Engler mocking fellow contestant Liam Cooper.

In case you missed it, the video, which also features Georgia Fairweather and Johnny Balbuziente, sees Jason make body-shamming and homophobic comments towards Liam.

Jason later apologised in a statement to the Daily Mail saying, "I would like to sincerely apologise for my comments in regards to a fellow MAFS participant’s sexuality. After a few too many drinks I made some inappropriate remarks that I am ashamed of and greatly regret. I will learn from this and try to become a better person from this experience."