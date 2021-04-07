celebrity

Iggy Azalea has shared the explicit DMs she's received from other celebs, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "I'll eat dat thing like a jar of honey." Iggy Azalea has shared the explicit DMs she's received from other celebs, and we can't look away. 

Well, this is... a lot. 

Earlier this week, Aussie rapper Iggy Azalea posted a TikTok video sharing all the X-rated Instagram DMs she's been sent on Instagram. And they got weird real quick. 

"I want to kiss the inside of your b**t h**e," one message read.

"You need a Pooh Bear, I'll eat dat thing like a jar of honey," said another.

One person also said they'll give her $15,000 just to have a conversation with her.  

While Iggy blurred the names in the video, it's clear the messages were sent by verified Instagram accounts with millions of followers.

You can watch the full video below. 

@thenewclassic

ha ha ha as if!?!?! 🙃 stay outta my DMs uglies.

♬ Sip It - Iggy Azalea & Tyga

... We honestly have no words.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik chat about the big reveal on MAFS this week and why it was all set up. Post continues below.

2. What everyone has said about that shocking Jason from MAFS video.

Kerry Knight has responded to that messed up MAFS video of Jason Engler mocking fellow contestant Liam Cooper.

In case you missed it, the video, which also features Georgia Fairweather and Johnny Balbuziente, sees Jason make body-shamming and homophobic comments towards Liam. 

Jason later apologised in a statement to the Daily Mail saying, "I would like to sincerely apologise for my comments in regards to a fellow MAFS participant’s sexuality. After a few too many drinks I made some inappropriate remarks that I am ashamed of and greatly regret. I will learn from this and try to become a better person from this experience."

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

MAFS’ Most Dramatic Moment Was All A Set-Up

The Spill

The Many Complicated Lives Of Kyle Sandilands: Part One

No Filter

The Photo The Kardashians Are Trying To Bury

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

Seeking to Hit Hobart‘s Jimmy & Nath earlier today, Kerry addressed the video, saying that while she doesn't condone the comments, she's glad that Jason apologised. 

"How can I stand there and condone those comments? I’m never going to. What I was glad to see was Jason come out and apologise. [His comments] weren’t good, and they caused somebody a lot of hurt. I was glad to see Jason put his hand up, take some responsibility and apologise yesterday," she said. 

Kerry went on to say that Georgia and Johnny have since "gone to really great lengths to mend fences and move forward in their friendships with Liam". 

"He was with us last week and we had an awesome dinner. It’s a shame that wasn’t mentioned yesterday. It’s been a lesson a lot of us have had to learn from watching this, that saying nothing can often be as harmful as saying the words."

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Nine.

3. A mini investigation into who posted the unedited pic of Khloé Kardashian.

In case you missed it, an unedited picture of Khloé Kardashian has found its way to the internet, and while the Kardashian family are racing to get it taken down, rumours say it was someone on the inside who first shared the 'unauthorised' image.

The photo which has now surfaced on sites like Reddit shows the 36-year-old smiling and standing by the pool in a leopard print bikini, and chief marketing officer for KKW brands, Tracy Romulus, was quick to respond in a statement to Page Six on exactly who shared the photo.

"The colour edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," she said.

"Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down."

ADVERTISEMENT

But, sources have claimed the original pic was posted to the Kardashian's grandma, (A.K.A, Kris Jenner's Mum) MJ's private Instagram account, and the unnamed "assistant" is taking the fall.

This definitely sounds like something that a well-intentioned but technically unsavvy grandma might do, and we're here for this theory.

4. Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic just welcomed their second baby.

Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic just welcomed their second baby, Henry, into the world and we are so happy for the pair.

"Our gorgeous, healthy little boy makes us a family of four," Sylvia wrote on Instagram on Wednesday morning. 

"His proud parents couldn’t be happier. His big brother is learning to be gentle. Big love all around."

ADVERTISEMENT

This is their second son together, joining almost two-year-old Oscar in the family.

Sylvia, 34, and Pete, 39, wed in Kangaroo Valley, New South Wales, in April 2017 after a 10-month engagement.

Pete popped the question during a European holiday in 2016 while visiting a vineyard in the Bordeaux region.

The couple began dating almost four-and-a-half years ago, after working together as the 2014 summer hosts of the Today show.

We're so happy for the family of four!

5. A comprehensive investigation into Bryce's rumoured 'secret girlfriend'.

Well, well, well.

Precisely everyone in Australia knows Bryce from MAFS has a secret girlfriend, but he still hasn't... admitted it.

The rumour has been circling for months (seriously, how long is this damn show?), and he's done precisely nothing to allay anyone's fears that this is true.

It's all set to come to a head on this week's episodes of the show, after his friends did a really bad job of pretending he did not in fact have a secret girlfriend waiting 'on the outside' in front of Bryce's TV-show wife Melissa.

So, what gives?

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucky we're very serious journalists who have done some very serious investigating. We might not have a confession from the man himself, but we have sources, namely Instagram posts, and evidence, also namely Instagram posts.

Here's what we know.

His (alleged) secret girlfriend, Courtney.

Let's start with the juiciest stuff: the girlfriend herself.

So Dramatic! has released pics of Bryce with a woman named Courtney, looking very much a couple at a wedding just three weeks before MAFS filming started. 

So that's... just a little bit damning.

For our full investigation into Bryce's rumoured 'secret girlfriend', read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Getty/[email protected]

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout