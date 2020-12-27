An Amy Schumer joke and a 'fake' Spanish accent: Why everyone's talking about Hilaria Baldwin.

It all started with a post.

Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Alec Baldwin and mother to five Baldwin babies, took to Instagram to share a picture of her holding her newborn, Eduardo.

As you can see from the picture below, Hilaria is wearing very little beyond a black lingerie set.

Now enter Amy Schumer.

The comedian, who recently had her first child with husband Chris, shared Hilaria's picture of her and Eduardo with the caption: "Chris and I had such a beautiful day with the kids."

The post has since been deleted, but not before celebrities such as Alec Baldwin’s eldest daughter from a previous marriage commented, "Why did I comment on this as if this were Hilaria's account!!" noted Ireland Baldwin. "Lol miss you guys!!"

It all seemed like light-hearted fun, but since the joke-post went viral, Hilaria said she's received a fair amount of body shaming.

Quick watch: Georgia Love explains her response to her body shaming saga. Post continues after video.

She took to social media (AKA the origin spot of all this drama) to share a lengthy IGTV statement about her post, Amy’s post and the response the two posts received in the comments section.

“I love jokes, I think it was very funny. I actually don’t understand it really well, the joke. But some people tried to explain it to me, so I kind of get it. But I love jokes,” Hilaria says..

Before Hilaria came back with this photoshopped post, saying:

“Looking forward to much positivity in 2021-like Alec carrying our next child... thank you @amyschumer for being a part of our pregnancy announcement and convincing me that after 5 children, I’ve done enough. Alec as a pregnant man is quite high maintenance, no surprise there. It’s ok, Amy and I’ve got all your cravings covered, honey.”

But all while this was happening on Instagram, Twitter made a weird and wonderful discovery about Hilaria Baldwin. A discovery that sometimes she 'pretends' to be Spanish.

In a hefty thread, Twitter user @lenibriscoe has documented Hilaria Baldwin’s “decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person,” and the videos are… telling.









If you scroll back up in this article to her recent IGTV video, you’ll note that the way Hilaria speaks is vastly different.

Obviously, this is all a smidge confusing, but after hunting around for some definitive answers online we were only able to find seriously contradicting evidence lying around the internet. Many claim Hilaria is from Massachusetts, USA, but her IMDb page says she was actually born in Mallorca, Spain.

Hmm.

@lenibriscoe also found a video clip of Hilaria’s mother (supposedly) talking at a conference with a very American-sounding accent.

And further Twitter detectives found that her mother graduated from Boston University medical school in 1986 and then had a 20-year career in Massachusetts. Meaning that Hilaria, who was born in 1984, would have grown up in the US.

Look, honestly, we have no flipping clue what’s really going on here, but it seems apt to round out a year of mayhem with another strange story, right?

Or, as this Twitter user plainly states:

Bye, bye 2020. You’re well and truly overcooked.

Feature Image: Mamamia + Getty.