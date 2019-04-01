Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Geri Halliwell has denied having sex with fellow Spice Girl Mel B “it has been very hurtful”.



Geri Halliwell has finally responded to Mel B’s claims that the pair had a one night stand during their time in the Spice Girls.

According to a statement reportedly released to the Daily Mail, Geri said that it had been “disappointing” to read about the rumours.

“Geri loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria. She would like [the fans] to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family,” the statement read.

"Moving forward, Geri can't wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour."

Speaking to Piers Morgan in an interview last week, Mel B claimed that she had a one night stand with Geri.

“She is going to hate me for this because she is all posh with her country house and her husband, but [the rumour is] a fact. But it wasn’t a thing, it just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it,” she said in the interview.

In the interview, Piers Morgan also asked about the rumours that all the Spice Girls slept in the same bed.

While she admitted they often shared a bed, only her and Geri slept together “like that”.

“We were best friends,” Mel B added. “It just happened. Have you ever done that? Yeah and I’ve said it now. All done.”

2. Fans were slightly distracted by a small wardrobe mishap during Jess and Dan's final Married At First Sight commitment ceremony.



Another day, another embarrassing MAFS detail picked up by eagle-eyed fans who we imagine must sit very close to their television screens.

This one involves an outfit worn during last night's final commitment ceremony between controversial couple Dan and Jessika - who got together behind Tamara and Mick, their respective partners', backs.



Their shady behaviour has left them squarely in the bad books of MAFS fans, who are particularly vicious on Twitter, might we add.

So when they spotted a tag left on Dan's suit sleeve, they were ruthless.

The 23-year-old model has spoken out about the infamous disaster festival which she starred in the promotional video for alongside fellow models Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin.

She also promoted the festival on her Instagram - for which her company was paid $275,000, according to court documents obtained by ET in January.

"You get reached out to by people to, whether it be to promote or help or whatever, and you never know how these things are going to turn out, sometimes it's a risk," Kendall explains of her choice to promote the festival.

"I definitely do as much research as I can, but sometimes there isn't much research you can do because it's a starting brand and you kind of have to have faith in it and hope it will work out the way people say it will ... You never really know what's going to happen."

In her defence, no one could have predicted the sh*t show that ensued.

(Except, well, everyone involved in organising it).

4. After suffering a miscarriage, actress Claire Holt has shared a photo and the name of her new baby boy.



After suffering a miscarriage last year, Aussie actress Claire Holt has given birth to a baby boy.

The Originals star and her husband Andrew Joblan shared the news on Instagram over the weekend.

"Everything they say is true. There is no love like it," the former H2O: Just Add Water star captioned the photo of her newborn, who they named James Holt Joblan.

Claire's husband Andrew also posted the news to Instagram, writing: "Claire – you are my hero. Thanks for doing such a good job cooking this sweet little boy."

Claire announced her pregnancy on Instagram late last year.

"My heart is bursting. I'm so happy to share with you that we are having a baby! It still doesn't feel real," she wrote.

"These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude."

5. 'There's something seriously wrong with you.' Pink responds to fans who criticised her choice to circumcise her son.

Pink has furiously hit back at those who criticised her choice to circumcise her son after she accidentally posted a photo showing his genitals online.

The singer posted a photo of herself and her two children, Willow, six, and two-year-old Jameson playing with a pelican by a pool.

But she didn’t realise that her son’s genitals could be seen in the snap – something she soon found out when she saw the commentary on the post.



Followers, some who call themselves “intactivists”, had left judgemental comments criticising the mum for circumcising her toddler’s penis.

Horrified by the comments, Pink deleted the photo, reposting it with black scribble covering her son’s genitals.

You can read the full story right here.