We’ve seen countless editing fails on Married at First Sight and quite a few in Bachelor in Paradise too.

But to be honest, we never thought we’d see the day that there would be an editing fail in Game of Thrones.

Yep, even the biggest show in the world drops the ball every once in a while.

After killing the Night King and the entire army of White Walkers during the Battle of Winterfell in last week’s episode of Game of Thrones, all of our favourite heroes gathered in Winterfell’s Great Hall to celebrate their victory and toast the fallen.

But while Jaime, Tyrion, Brienne and Pod gathered to play drinking games and a very drunk Tormund cried over Jaime stealing Brienne away, there was something out of the ordinary during the rambunctious celebrations.

Instead of chugging ale out of a Viking horn like Tormund, Daenerys Targaryen was drinking something very different.

You see, right in front of the Mother of Dragons was a Starbucks coffee cup.

In multiple shots during tonight’s episode, the hilariously out of place coffee cup was seen on the table in front of Dany.

Although it’s unclear whether the coffee cup was a huge mistake or a strange Easter egg, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the error on Twitter.

But that’s not all, during the celebrations, we also spotted Daenerys using a pencil at the table.

Something makes us think that pencil wasn’t supposed to be there…

HBO hasn't yet responded to the editing fails.

Weirdly enough, this isn't the first time a coffee cup has made it into Game of Thrones footage.

Back in 2014, Jaime Lannister was seen holding a coffee cup at the Purple Wedding – the wedding of Joffrey Baratheon and Margaery Tyrell.

Luckily, the shot didn't make it into Game of Thrones – it was just footage from a behind-the-scenes video from HBO Go.

