Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn is officially having a baby, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn is having a baby, and this baby will be the blingiest baby in all the land.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is pregnant with her first baby.

A source close to Christine confirmed to E! News that she's expecting a child with her millionaire businessman husband Christian Richard. And we're already imagining the extravagant baby shower.

At this stage, the couple haven't shared the sex of the baby or the due date, but we'll be sure to fill you in when we know more details.

The 31-year-old, who tied the knot with her husband in 2019, previously spoke about wanting children in an interview with U.K. newspaper Metro.

"I absolutely love kids," she told the publication last year. "I want two, I would love two boys. I can't even imagine like trying to tame a little Christine."

"I always wanted two little boys just because I'm actually like quite a tomboy myself," she added. "I grew up playing sports, I love cars and I fly airplanes. I love all the boys stuff, I always have. I was really athletic growing up. I ride horses."

Here's hoping we get to follow her adventures on any upcoming seasons of Selling Sunset.

2. Despite a pesky pandemic, Georgia Love confirms her already-once-cancelled wedding will go ahead.

Good news! Georgia Love hasn't had to cancel her wedding plans... again.

After previously having to postpone her wedding in Italy due to COVID-19, the former Bachelorette is still able to go ahead with her marriage to Lee Elliott in Tasmania.

The 32-year-old confirmed the news when she responded to a comment on Instagram about whether she had to reschedule her wedding.

"Sorry to hear you had to cancel your special day again, COVID sucks," the comment read.

"I haven't had to yet," Georgia replied.

Georgia shared that she'll be walking down the aisle next month, in a recent column she wrote for Stellar magazine.

"After this (Valentine's Day), there won't be any new Valentines for me," she wrote. "That's the plan, anyway, because I'm getting married next month!

"Of course that means I’ve got my Valentine’s date locked in for life."

We'll be sure to update you when we hear any wedding news.

3. Bachelor in Paradise’s Jess Brody practically regrets every single one of her many tattoos.

Bachelor in Paradise star, Jess Brody, has responded to the people who have criticised her for having "ugly" tattoos by... agreeing with them, and it's a pretty good response, tbh.

"The funniest thing in the world to me is when people are like 'You're so f***ing stupid for getting those tattoos... Like, those tattoos are so ugly. Those tattoos are so bad'. And I'm like, 'Dude, I know'," she said

"I look at them every day. Like, I am aware they're stupid. I got them 15 years ago and I can't do anything about it - sorry."

She then opened up about her most contentious tattoo that reads "Thug wife" saying: "People are like 'Wah, what kind of idiot gets Thug Life tattooed on them?', and I'm like, 'First of all, it says Thug Wife, which is probably worse - never been married," she said.

"And second of all, this idiot," she pointed to herself.

"This one. When I was 19 - okay?"

Praise be for the honesty.

4. The MAFS affair between Ines and Sam has a new twist… three years after airing.

We're finally getting the full story behind the Crazy MAFS Ines Basic/Sam Ball cheating scandal from 2019, and you're going to want to strap in.

Speaking on Not Another Reality TV Podcast this week, Ines opened up about how she was really feeling through filming.

"No one really knew the extent that it went to off-camera," she started.

"I had to keep it to myself for so long in the filming break from when I left the show until I returned at the end [for the reunion]. I had to keep that to myself which was really hard. I was really upset [when Sam abruptly ended things], I did really like him – but I don’t anymore, so that’s good. Yeah, I did [really fall for him]."

Sam told a whole different story back in January though.

"[Producers] pulled me into a dark room and asked me to do the Ines scenes – they set that up. They made Ines DM me on the phone, that was all staged," he said.

"I did what I was asked to do with all of that. I didn’t really care what it looked like. I was in the zone. I’ve acted before in TV commercials and it was a job for me. I got paid to do this by the way. I got paid to do it, just like everyone else."

Bronson confirmed that Sam approached him to let him know that the producers were behind the affair, but explained that they were separated and not allowed to talk after that first night.

"He pulled me aside before the affair started and let me know that Ines had contacted him, and that the producers were pushing forward and wanting them to have the affair on the show. But they [producers] quickly pulled us apart and I wasn’t allowed to talk to him again," he said.

We're slightly inclined to believe Ines on this one, but take from that what you will.

5. A complete breakdown of the controversy surrounding Sia’s “offensive” new movie.

Sia Furler has always had a complicated relationship with fame.

The ultra-private Australian singer-songwriter has spent years masking herself from attention with long-fringed wigs and comically large hats.

But despite her best efforts to fend off fame, Sia has once again found herself at the centre of a social media storm.

It all began when the trailer for Sia's directional debut, Music, was released.

Produced, directed and co-written by Sia, Music is a story about a newly sober drug dealer (Kate Hudson) who finds herself the sole guardian of her sister (Maddie Ziegler), a teenager who lives with additional needs.

When the trailer was released, criticism mounted over the casting of Maddie Ziegler, an 18-year-old dancer who achieved worldwide fame through her performances in Sia's music videos.

On social media, advocates expressed their disappointment the role wasn't given to a neuro-diverse actor. In response, the 45-year-old, who has since deleted her Twitter account, fiercely defended her decision.

"I actually tried working with a beautiful young girl non verbal on the spectrum and she found it unpleasant and stressful. So that’s why I cast Maddie," she wrote.

In response, one user wrote: "Several autistic actors, myself included, responded to these tweets. We all said we could have acted in it on short notice. These excuses are just that – excuses. The fact of the matter is zero effort was made to include anyone who is actually autistic."

"Maybe you're just a bad actor," Sia responded.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Sia admitted that she "f**ked up" by sending the tweets. "Looking back, I should have just shut up; I know that now," she said.

But three months later, Sia's Music is facing controversy once again.

