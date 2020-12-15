Sia told Louis Theroux she was suffering from complex PTSD. He asked her why.

Warning: The following deals with addiction, sexual abuse, and suicide ideation.

Sia Furler has always had a complicated relationship with fame.

The Australian singer-songwriter, who launched her music career in the late 90s before being propelled into the spotlight, likens fame to poison.

"[Fame] has done nothing for me," the 44-year-old told Louis Theroux on his podcast, Grounded with Louis Theroux.

"I’m still exactly the same person. I still have exactly the same insecurities," she continued.

"I thought fame was going to rescue me and it didn’t."

Watch: Sia does Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

The Adelaide-born singer, who broke through as a solo recording artist with her sixth studio album, 1000 Forms of Fear, has spent the last few years masking herself with long-fringed wigs and large hats.

While she occasionally shows her face at events and on social media, particularly in aid of causes including animal rights, Sia largely rejects her fame, opting to shelter from the world in plain sight.

But despite her attempts to hide away from the spotlight, Sia believes fame is a contributing factor in her recent complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) diagnosis.

In a candid discussion with journalist Louis Theroux, Sia opened up about the diagnosis, sharing that it stemmed from "early trauma" as well as her experience with fame.

The discussion evolved following an incredibly bold question from Theroux, who asked: "What is the PTSD from?"

"There's some childhood trauma," Sia responded.