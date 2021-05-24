Exactly how much money the Celebrity Apprentice stars are getting paid, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Exactly how much money the Celebrity Apprentice stars are getting paid.

So it looks like there's already some "tension" going down behind the scenes of Celebrity Apprentice. And it has to do with how much the contestants are getting paid.

According to New Idea, there was a bit of a stir on set when rumours started going around that one contestant was taking home less cash than the others.

"Tension grew on set when it was rumoured that [clothing designer] Camilla Franks was paid the least," an inside source supposedly told the publication. "If anything, pay should never be discussed among any cast and is always a dangerous game to play."

The source went on to claim that the contestants "didn’t make as much coin as you would think".

"Forget the million-dollar salary Warnie banked for I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. This show doesn’t go anywhere near those sorts of dollars. The production company Warner Bros. gets away with lower pay cheques because it’s charity focused."

According to the publication, The Biggest Loser star Michelle Bridges and radio host Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli apparently took home the biggest paychecks, pocketing a casual $50,000 each. The Veronicas' Lisa and Jess Origliasso also supposedly earned $60,000 combined.

Meanwhile singer Anthony Callea, comedian Ross Noble and The Block's Shaynna Blaze reportedly walked away with $30,000 each... which still sounds like a pretty sweet deal if you ask us.

Celebrity Apprentice Australia continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Nine.



Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, Laura Brodnik and Keryn Donnelly chat about the new controversy surrounding Kendall Jenner. Post continues below.

2. A-Rod has announced his ‘new beginning’ on Instagram after his rather public breakup with J-Lo.

Alex Rodriguez wants everyone to know he's ready for a "new beginning".

The 45-year-old shared a rather cryptic post on his Instagram stories over the weekend, following his recent break up from Jennifer Lopez.

"I am about to step into a new beginning in my life," he began the post.

"Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."

Image: Instagram @arod

It comes after A-Rod and J-Lo called off their two-year engagement, earlier last month.

"We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the pair said in a statement at the time.

Meanwhile, rumours have been going around that J-Lo is back with her ex Ben Affleck... which has left us all very confused.

"A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on," a source supposedly told E! News. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect."

In late April, the exes were seen spending time at Lopez's Los Angeles home, as photographed by Page Six.

They were even spotted on a long weekend holiday together.

Hmmm. Watch this space.

3. A Rita Ora-Taika Waitti-Tessa Thompson kiss just occurred and everyone is confused.

If Daily Mail pap pics are anything to go by, it looks like singer, Rita Ora, might just be in cahoots with Thor, Love and Thunder director Taika Waitti and Westworld actress Tessa Thomspon.

The threesome were spotted cuddled up together on a Sydney balcony this week *exchanging kisses*, and it's safe to say twitter has lost it's mind.

"There’s a scene in 'Sweet Melody' I’m not in, because that’s when I had a panic attack and broke down... I was sobbing in the dressing room [and] someone really close to me said, 'This has got to stop. You can’t keep doing this to yourself. You’re going to end up where you were before.'

"For me, that was the pinnacle point. I was like, 'I need to start taking care of myself now, because this isn’t healthy.' It wasn’t nice for the other three to be around someone who didn’t want to be there.

"When I look back [at my time] in the band, I genuinely wasn’t me. I can’t believe how miserable I was."

5. Confessions, criticisms and clarity: The key moments from Prince Harry's new documentary.

Warning: The following deals with suicide and may be triggering for some readers.

Apple TV+'s new documentary series, The Me You Can't See, introduces its subjects with simple, white, block letters. RASHAD. FAWZI. ZAK. HARRY.

'Harry' is precisely who the British royal has always wanted to be. Not Prince Harry. Not His Royal Highness. Just Harry.

Having stepped back from his role as a senior working royal in early 2020, the 36-year-old is relishing his new independent identity, using his freedom from the Palace to speak publicly about mental health.

Images: Apple TV/Getty.

Through various interviews, we've had an unprecedented glimpse into his struggles, his trauma, and that of his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with whom he now lives in California with their young son, Archie. (They are expecting a second child, due some time in winter.)

There was the couple's tell-all interview with Oprah back in March, Harry's recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, and now this: a five-part series produced by Harry and Oprah featuring discussions about mental health and emotional wellbeing, which features everyone from Lady Gaga to a Syrian refugee.

Harry's story runs throughout and treads similar ground to his previous interviews. But there are some never-before-public insights into the man once at the core of a famously private institution.

Here are some of the key moments of his appearance.

Harry's lasting memory of his mother, Princess Diana.

Much of Harry's portion of the series delves into the trauma caused by the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, when Harry was just 12 years old.

Reflecting on his memories of Diana, Harry told Oprah Winfrey that the same one comes to mind over and over.

"Strapped in the car, seatbelt across, with my brother in the car as well, and my mother being chased by three, four, five mopeds with paparazzi on. She was always unable to drive because of the tears. There was no protection," he said.

"One of the feelings that comes up with me always is the helplessness. Being too young, being a guy but being too young to help a woman, in this case, your mother. And that happened every single day."

For more key moments from Prince Harry's new documentary, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Channel Nine/Mamamia.