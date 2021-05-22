"A total psychotic break." Lady Gaga opens up about a sexual assault that left her pregnant at 19.

This post contains mentions of sexual assault and self harm and might be triggering to some readers.

Lady Gaga has shared traumatic details about a sexual assault she experienced at 19 years old.

In the first episode of Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can't See, the singer and actress opened up about being raped by a music producer as a teenager.

The now 35-year-old also shared that she later found out she was pregnant after the assault.

"I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, 'Take your clothes off,'" she said.

"I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all my music. And they didn't stop. They didn't stop asking me, and then I just froze and I just... I don't even remember," she continued.

"The person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner."

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, shared that the chronic pain she still lives with today feels the same as what she experienced after the sexual assault.

"First, I felt full-on pain, then I went numb, and then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after," she said.

"And then I realised it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner at my parents' house because I was vomiting and sick."