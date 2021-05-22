The Celebrity Apprentice 2021 starts tomorrow night. Here's everything you need to know.

After a six-year break from Australian TV, The Celebrity Apprentice is returning to our screens.

The show will star 14 Aussie celebrities, who will be split into two teams to compete in various business-related challenges. The aim is for the contestants to avoid being fired by the CEO, Lord Alan Sugar, and become the next apprentice, while raising money for charity.

Ahead of the first episode on Sunday night, here's everything you need to know about The Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2021.

Who's in The Celebrity Apprentice Australia cast?

Fourteen celebrities will compete on The Celebrity Apprentice Australia. That includes:

Aussie pop duo The Veronicas aka Lisa and Jess Origliasso.

English stand-up comedian and actor, Ross Noble.