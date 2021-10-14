"My kids won't see a penny." Why these celebrities aren’t leaving money to their children.

No trust fund kids here.

Given the sheer amount of wealth celebrities have, it’s surprising that some are choosing not to share a single penny with their children.

As the one and only Hugh Grant says: “I see nothing but f**kups among my trust fund friends. There are few things in life I believe in 100 per cent, but one is not giving your children money.”

He’s not alone in that thought.

Watch: The five money lessons your parents told you, that you should probably forget… Post continues after video.

Read on to discover why these celebs are giving away their kid’s inheritance or spending it on themselves.

Nigella Lawson

How to butter bread? Ask Nigella.

How to pronounce microwave? Ask Nigella.

Wondering whether you should leave money to your kids? Also, ask Nigella.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Kunis and Kutcher met each other on the 1998 TV series That 70s Show while playing an on-screen couple. While they weren't dating IRL back then, six years after the show wrapped the two became an official couple.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are notoriously private about their relationship and family, but recently shared a fair bit via Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

With two young kids, the couple have not only decided that bathing is optional, but also have no plans of passing down their immense fortune.

“My kids are living a really privileged life, and they don't even know it. I'm not setting up a trust for them. We'll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things,” Kutcher explained.

Kunis shared a similar sentiment in an Entertainment Tonight interview, noting that Christmas gifts aren’t a major thing in their household.

"So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids.”

“They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff.”

Mark Zuckerberg

The Facebook founder became a billionaire before 32, and like Kylie Jenner, he is known as one of the world’s youngest ‘self-made’ billionaires.

Considering his bank balance is booming, Mark Zuckerberg leads a relatively simple life for a billionaire. He often drives a Honda, wears a standard grey T-shirt pretty much every day and is regularly seen shopping at Costco.

In a letter addressed to their daughter Max (which, of course, was posted on Facebook), Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan basically told the world that trust funds aren’t their thing.

“For your generation to live in a better world, there is so much more our generation can do. Your mother and I are committing to spend our lives doing our small part to help solve these challenges. We will give [away] 99 per cent of our Facebook shares – currently about $45 billion – during our lives to advance this mission. Max, we love you and feel a great responsibility to leave the world a better place for you and all children.”

Luckily for Max, one per cent of Zuckerberg’s Facebook shares will still be a good leg up!

Gordon Ramsay

With countless TV shows and appearances, an A-list reputation in the hospitality industry and some pumping restaurant ventures, it’s clear Gordon Ramsay has made a bit of coin.

It’s an incredible feat considering Ramsay himself grew up with little money. With strong working-class roots, it makes sense why Ramsay and his wife Tana are adamant that their kids shouldn’t be spoilt.

“[My money is] definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them,” he told The Telegraph. “I’ve never been really turned on about the money and that’s reflected in the way the kids are brought up.”

Daniel Craig

After playing the one and only James Bond in five film instalments, Daniel Craig can definitely afford a few martinis.

Sitting on a whopping multi-million dollar nest egg, Craig and his wife, actress Rachel Weisz, have both had incredibly successful careers. The couple share two kids, as well as additional children from previous relationships.

Image: Getty Image: Getty And Craig has let loose that giving away their inheritance to the kids isn’t on the cards.

“I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful,” he told the UK’s Candis Magazine. “My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

Aiming to keep the kids humble, Weisz has also confirmed that she and the hubby have always tried to keep their lives as normal as possible.

“Daniel and I are really similar,” Weisz told The New York Times. “We’re just really crap at talking about our private lives.”

Do you plan on leaving money to your kids? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Getty + Mamamia.