Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. We now know the truth about Brooke’s ‘confession’ to the Honey Badger on The Bachelor. Apparently.



With Wednesday night’s upcoming episode of The Bachelor set to involve a ‘bombshell’ revelation from contestant Brooke Blurton, it’s fair to say we’ve all been trying to figure out the 23-year-old’s big secret.

And with Bachie ‘villain’ Cat telling Cosmopolitan Australia that the secret is “going to make Australia love her even more”, we’re even more intrigued.

Now, NW Magazine have claimed Brooke’s confession to the Honey Badger will be about her sexuality, with Brooke reportedly set to tell Nick that she’s previously been in relationships with women.

The Bachelor frontrunner reportedly previously told the magazine that she identifies as bisexual, and that she will be “expecting Nick to be very accepting of that if he falls for her”.

And so do we.

But NW‘s claim doesn’t explain why Honey Badger seems so shocked in the previews for Wednesday’s episode. We’ve seen footage of him telling the cameras, “I did not see this coming,” after his chat with Brooke – a response which doesn’t appear appropriate for a piece of information that shouldn’t change the nature of his relationship with the 23-year-old.

Can it be Wednesday night already, please?!

2. The striking similarities between Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle’s engagement photos.



Newly-engaged couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were photographed at Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary party on Saturday night.

But as eagle-eyed fans pointed out, the pics shared some striking similarities with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement photos.

Just like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s iconic royal portrait, 36-year-old actress Priyanka sits between 25-year-old singer Nick’s legs showing off her engagement ring.

And looking back at Meghan and Harry’s portrait, it’s nearly identical.



It’s no wonder the photos are so similar, however – not only is actress Priyanka close friends with former actress Meghan, the two photos were also both taken by Alexi Lubomirski.

Lubomirski also photographed Harry and Meghan’s May 2018 royal wedding, which Priyanka attended.

3. The devastating news that caused Jackie O to break down on air.



It’s not often we get to hear much more than cheeky banter and antics on Kyle and Jackie O‘s KIIS FM morning show.

But this morning, listeners were exposed to the raw, emotional side of host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, who was reduced to tears as she revealed the four-year-old son of the radio station’s content director, Derek ‘DB’ Bargwanna, had tragically passed away.

"[DB's] four-year-old son Tate died in his sleep and it was completely unexpected and we don't know why," Henderson said this morning. "He died peacefully in his sleep. And it has hit us all really hard and we've tried every day to go on air and carry on because DB would never want us to take a day off."

Following the deeply emotional revelation, Henderson apologised to listeners for sounding flat in the past week, adding that it had been "really traumatic for the whole team."

"We've done a lot of givebacks on this show and we've met people who have gone through similar things," Henderson, who has an eight-year-old daughter, said. "When you meet these families, you have enormous empathy for what they're going through. But it's not until it happens to someone you know and love dearly that you realise just how difficult that grief is and how it changes a family.

"And to see that happen to someone we know, and love so much, has been really hard."

She added that she and fill-in co-host Beau Ryan, along with other KIIS FM employees, had attended Tate's funeral on Saturday.

4. The Bachelor's Romy on what Nick Cummins said to her once she decided to leave the mansion.

Ahem... it's Bachelor story time.

So apparently when Bachie villain, Romy Poulier decided to call it quits on her reality TV career (for now), she got to have a little one on one time with Nick Cummins himself.

Firstly, some context... the 30-year-old had just declined her rose, which meant she would leave the mansion with pals, Alisha and Cat (and also Brittney, but she was probably an afterthought).

Sharing her last moments on the show with NW Magazine, Romy said the producers asked her to re-think her decision (because somebody had to stay and create the drama), but she was still feeling confused.

It was then she had her final meeting with the Honey Badger himself.

"He asked me to come back a few times and think about it," she said.

"He was like 'Rom, can you please come back in' and I was like, 'No, I just can't.' So I had some time with him and then I left."

Alas, his pep talk didn't work, and that was the end of that.

5. Why viewers are slamming Hayden's behaviour towards his wife on The Block.

Fans of The Block might have noticed that Sara has been getting a bit of a bad rep this season, while her husband Hayden has been coasting by unscathed.

Well, until now.

While Sara has overstepped the mark on occasion, *cough* her near blowout with judge, Shaynna Blaze *cough*, on the most recent episode the couple had a fight which showed Haydn undermining and insulting his wife. At one point he even called her a "stupid cow".

It was all a bit uncalled for and you can bet Twitter had all the feels.

You can read exactly what's got viewers so riled up right over here.