"The next day glow is all too real": 6 beauty experts on the one product that changed their face.

The Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Pads have been a game-changer for my face. I never thought I would be able to achieve that super slick, post-facial level of smoothness outside of a salon, but these proved me wrong!

The next day glow is all too real with these, and over time they’ve seriously chipped away at pigmentation and fine lines.

They’ve been a repeat purchase for years and I don’t know how I would live without them. As with all actives, sunscreen is a must-have partner, as is checking if they’re right for your skin type.

The skincare girls are going to get me for this, but I've only just started seriously incorporating sunscreen into my skincare ritual. I grew up thinking the black girls didn't need sunscreen. But once you start incorporating AHAs and BHAs into your skincare ritual, it's a must.

On the hunt for a sunscreen that wasn't too greasy, wore well under makeup and didn't leave me with a white cast, I decided to give .

This sunscreen is a godsend and totally transformed my face. Like, for ages I'd look past the directions on my BHA Toner that clearly stated "wear with sunscreen" and just go about my day. As soon as I started using this sunscreen, my hyperpigmentation significantly faded, dark spots lightened and overall, my complexion evened out.

Paired with a good vitamin C underneath, it also gives my skin a juicy subtle glow. It protects the health of my skin, looks good, feels good and lets all the actives I use do what they're supposed to do. Plus! It's formulated with hyaluronic acid, so you get sun protection and moisture and skin-plumping action. I'm obsessed.

If there’s one product I’d take a bullet for, it’s vitamin C, specifically the Medik8 Pure C15, $118. Alright, that sounds a little extreme, but let me explain why.

Growing up as a WOC I always had pigmentation - specifically darker patches around my mouth that looked like a moustache when in fact... it was just melasma. Not wearing SPF throughout my teenage years didn’t help.

So, when I finally decided to do something about it (yes, I began wearing SPF as soon as I realised the damage it was causing), I began experimenting with different skincare.

And whilst there were A LOT of products out there that made bold, grand promises of 'lifting pigmentation' and leaving me with 'visibly brighter skin', it wasn’t until I stumbled upon Medik8 Pure C15 that I FINALLY saw what all the fuss was about.

Within just a few weeks of daily use, I noticed that my skin appeared more radiant and even-toned. After a few months, my pigmentation moustache has almost completely lifted, and I'm THRILLED.

Because the truth is - while there are many vitamin C products out there, not all of them are created equal. Formulated with pure ascorbic acid and vitamin E, Medik8's Pure C15 works to inhibit the enzyme tyrosinase (which is responsible for the formation of the pigment melanin). What's more, it also helps stimulate collagen which visibly plumps the skin.

The reason I keep going back to Medik8 is simple: It just works. I owe my glow to this very well-formulated bottle. Plus, bonus points because Medik8 have a whole ‘C’ range, meaning you can move up strengths when you what more targeted results.

The product that most changed my skin is the Gunk Off Cleansing Balm. It's the balm that keeps me most consistent with double cleansing and removing my makeup and SPF, but it's also just so good for my dry and sensitive skin.

My skin feels so so clean afterwards and it's just the best way to start my routine and it really feels like it prepares my skin so that everything else works harder. If you've never double cleansed before, use this!





Aside from wearing sunscreen daily, let’s talk about La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Balm. It’s $18, you only need a pea-sized amount for the whole face, and it’s magic.

Super soothing, it can repair almost any stress or sensitivity basically overnight, and has become my go-to for maintaining healthy, strong skin while using challenging actives in my routine. Everyone should have a tube.

I used to think eye creams were a scam - just thicker moisturiser bottled in a smaller, more expensive jar. But since incorporating specific eye products into my routine and using them very consistently morning and night, I have definitely seen significant improvements to my skin.

Dark circles are difficult to get rid of, and a large part of that comes from genetics. However, I have found the appearance of them to be much lighter since incorporating eye serums and creams. I think consistency is key - this is where I have been able to see the most significant improvements, particularly with fine lines, dryness and puffiness.

One of my absolute favourite eye products is Murad Retinol Renewal Eye Serum, it contains retinol but I like that it is gentle enough to use around the eyes.

