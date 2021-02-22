'I tried PicoSure laser treatment for my pigmentation and scarring. This is what happened.'

Pigmentation, acne, acne scarring, melasma, redness. All common skin concerns that anyone with a face is likely to experience at some point in their life.

If you’re as lucky as me, maybe you’ve experienced all of them at the same time. There are lots of things you can do and products you can buy in the hopes of treating these concerns, but after years of being a diligent skincare student/user/purchaser, I started to feel like I needed something with - honestly - a little more oomph.

Pigmentation and scarring are the real Tauruses of the imperfection party, known for being aggressively immovable and stubborn. So while there are plenty of products tailored towards these particular concerns, none of them will work as quickly and effectively as PicoSure laser rejuvenation.

“Pico-what-now?” you ask. Fear not. PicoSure involves new laser technology that works more efficiently than other laser toning treatments. It uses photo mechanical energy with very little heat and delivers energy pulses at what I’m told is an ‘exceptionally’ rapid rate. Super speedy bursts that break the pigment down into tiny particles. Your immune system then works to remove the pigment naturally. As in, your body literally banishes those face spots you don’t want through the power of... a laser.

Because this technology is so wizz-bang, results can be achieved more comfortably, with minimal side-effects and with fewer treatments than any other laser.

That means it’s also good news for anyone who might have experienced Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation (PIH). That’s something caused by trauma to the skin, such as a thermal burn. PicoSure uses less heat than other lasers, so it means less risk of PIH. It can also actually be used to treat the effects of PIH caused by an inflammatory disorder or even other laser treatments.

In a nutshell, it’s a magical zappy wand that will give you clearer, brighter, more even skin. And how do I know this? Because I DID it. And it was great.