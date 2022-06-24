From a brightening cream to a buzzy lip mask: 17 cult Sephora products under $40.

If you're anything like us, when you think of the words 'cult beauty product' and 'Sephora', you often think of... spendy stuff. You know, the products you probably wouldn't usually find in your chemist.

Shiny. Pretty. Looks-very-good-on-Instagram kinda stuff.

But here's the thing - you can get a lot of the biggest, most-raved about skincare, haircare and makeup, for under $40.

Really! Would we lie to you?

Because there are actually a load of cult-favourite products slinking around Sephora that won't cost you a bomb.

And look, seeing as we're a bunch of insufferable beauty nerds who love being right, we've even pulled a whole list together to prove it.

So, let's get to it, shall we?

From the beauty editor-approved lip mask, to the clever concealer that covers AND treats pimples at the same time (what a show off!), here's a comprehensive list of cult products you can shop at Sephora for under $40.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

Yes, this is under $40, and YES, your brows need it. This Brow Styling Wax is one of ABH's bestsellers for good reason: it shapes brows well. REALLY well. Plus, the pot and spoolie combo make it super easy to work with. What can we say? The Brow Queen knows what she's doing.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

Clinique Moisture Surge is an absolute legend in the beauty game and a tried and true staple for those who want soft, hydrated, supple skin. It can be spendy, but the 15ml is a good option if you want to give it a go without breaking the bank.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

Show us a beauty editor that hasn't fallen in love with Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. We'll wait. This is the ultimate product if you're keen to wake up with a hydrated, plump pout (see: absolutely everyone with lips). Plus, it comes in a range of yummy scents ('Gummy Bear' is a must-try,).

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

This concealer is so iconic it sells every 12 seconds. HOW CRAZY IS THAT? If you're wondering what all the hype is about, it offers full-coverage without caking and creasing. Plus, it can be used not only to conceal but to contour and highlight as well. Double whammy.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

If you've always wanted to try the cult favourite and beauty editor-endorsed Advanced Night Repair, but you're also keen on not absolutely destroying your bank account - this baby version (7ml) is a great way to see what all the fuss is about.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

This waterproof liquid eyeliner is up there with the very best. It absolutely glides upon application, giving you instant, bold definition. The best part? It wears like a champ, and the easy pen design makes it foolproof as hell.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

Your pimpy doesn't stand a chance against this beloved IT Cosmetics concealer. Not only does it have the impressive ability to camouflage an absolute monster with ease, but it also works to heal it at the same time. What a nice guy! P.S. It's technically $42, but it's on sale right now, so we're sneaking it in.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

Ahh, the famous Christophe Ronbin scalp scrub. Have you tried it before? While it's a spendy $71 for the 250ml tub, you can grab a smaller tub of the stuff (75ml) for $30. Trust us, your scalp will thank you for it.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

Heard of it? Of course you have! We all have. ALPHA-H's Liquid Gold Treatment is a crowd favourite for fresher, brighter skin. If you haven't had it on your face yet, this 30ml version is an affordable way to try it out for yourself.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

This is one of Sephora's best-selling products because it makes your lips look plump and JUICY AF. It has a little clicker applicator, delivering the perfect amount to your lips every time. Honestly, it's so underrated.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

Ole Henriken's Banana Bright™ Eye Crème is a celebrity in the skincare world, promising to improve tired eyes everywhere. But how good is this? You can get this cult fave, as well as the C-Rush™ Brightening Gel Crème in a set for $35. WE'LL TAKE TEN, GOOD SIR.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

Everyone should try Olaplex at least once in their lifetime, and if you're yet to bless your roots with the hyped-up formula, you can nab these little baby versions at Sephora for $25. And believe us - they actually last a lot longer than you'd expect.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

If you're a dame with dry skin and haven't heard of First Aid Beauty, you've just gotta meet her. Especially the best-selling Ultra Repair Cream - a stellar formula for irritated skin.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

Worn alone or layered over lipstick, Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb is a Holy Grail lip gloss in many, many makeup bags. It literally makes your lips look plump and beautiful in seconds.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

Everyone knows that these Fresh Beauty lip balms are 10/10. The formula is creamy and hydrating and glides on your lips like a dream. There's also some really pretty pigmented versions - perfectly for everyday lips.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

You know that BREAD BEAUTY Oil everyone is always raving about? You can grab it at Sephora for $37. It's AMAZING for super thick, curly, coily or dry hair - giving thirsty and disobedient strands a hit of hydration and moisture.

Image: Sephora/Mamamia

Is any cult beauty list complete without a Lanolips Superbalm mention? No. The answer is no. This multipurpose balm is the answer to literally all of your flaky skin woes. A winter staple, we reckon.

