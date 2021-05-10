ROADTEST: I'm a size 24 and went searching for the perfect pair of jeans.

I don’t know a single person who doesn’t own a pair of jeans. So why is it so hard to find good quality jeans that fit?

In an endless market of denim with countless colours and fits, I’m on a mission to find the perfect jeans for all those curvaceous queens out there.

Perfect is subjective to each individual, so I tried to find jeans in different styles for Millennials, Gen Z's and every other type of shopper.

But first, let's acknowledge three universal jean fears:

Blowing out your inner thigh seams.

The waistband cutting your belly in half when you sit down.

All the different cuts… they’re so confusing.

These are all valid fears, so here are my denim rules to live by:

You get what you pay for. Jeans are a staple and if you buy good quality denim, they will last you. If it fits and feels good - wear it. That’s it. Ditch the rules and wear what makes you feel like a queen.

Let’s get into it!

As always, I’ve ditched the number on the tag and relied on the size guide on the website to help me choose what’s right for me. But in case you’re wondering, I’m usually a size 24-ish.

I’ve rated the cost of these jeans using dollar signs ranging from $ for cheap, to $$$ for exy.

Big W isn’t usually my go-to for fashion but when I saw these joggers I was willing to give them a try. With an elastic waist and ankles and baggy legs, joggers are a great, comfortable option.

They stretch with your body and are pretty roomy so it’s safe to say they won’t become uncomfortable or cut into you as the day goes on.

I’m not really a jogger gal, they’re a little too casual for me, but I do like the patchwork legs on this pair. Don’t be afraid to experiment with patterns and textures as they mix it up a bit.

The fit on me was perfect, so the tags have been cut off and they are in my wardrobe for good.

Image: Supplied.

Cost: $

Size: 24

Fit: Generous

Scroll down to the picture. Yep, this is an unhappy fashionista.

Because of the dying process, black denim shrinks and has less stretch than blue denim. So it’s not a surprise that the black skinny jeans from Best and Less didn’t fit. They’re skinny, I should’ve sized up. Live and learn.

Overall though, the quality of the denim is great!

It's so thick that I would be shocked if your thighs burst through the seams, and there are real pockets which is a total win! So make sure you get the right size and you'll have a great pair of black skinnies on your hands.

Image: Supplied.

Cost: $

Size: 24

Fit: Super small.

These jeans are bringing back some 90s nostalgia so hard, and wide leg jeans are trending right now.

I definitely have some thoughts about these boyfriend jeans from Missguided. The legs are everything to me and as a tall gal (5’10”) they are the perfect length. But they are long, so be warned.

They're also a little tight around my waist and give me a camel toe, which I’m working on reducing because I really love these pants (does anyone have any tips on dealing with this issue?)

I also don’t want to tell you how many times I had to try to get my leg through the pants and not the hole in the knee. But I love them and will persevere.

Image: Supplied.

Cost: $$

Size: 24

Fit: Perfect in the legs but a little tight around the belly. Unfortunate camel toe.

I was skeptical about ordering these jeans from The Iconic.

I’ve never ordered Levi’s before but oh my god, they are amazing.

They’re skinny, they’re powder blue, they fit my thighs and my belly the way the perfect jeans should. They are my ultimate pair of skinny jeans and my favourite in this roadtest.

Image: Supplied.

Cost: $$

Size: 24

Fit: Standard sizing. No Stretch. Great fit.

For jeans that are meant to “look, fit and feel totally unreal,” Good American broke my fat soul.

The brand is owned by Khloe Kardashian and is meant to stock jeans to fit your curves, but when I ordered these online I found the sizing very confusing.

I did order the size 24 equivalent, but clearly the sizing needs some work.

The denim is also thin and feels like poor quality for the price. I would give these ones a miss.

Image: Supplied.

Cost: $$$

Size: 24

Fit: The picture says it all. I would need to size up around three sizes for these jeans to fit.

I’m a fan of shapewear in the right circumstances so the concept of 'shapewear jeans' intrigued me.

These jeans are meant to firm you up and smooth you down but I think we can all agree that what they really did was cut my torso in half and make my belly bulge.

While the legs were firm and flattering, the waistband was too tight and had no give.

An unfortunate dye job meant that the dye on the belly is also darker than the legs, which gives the illusion of a shadow. It’s a no from me.

Image: Supplied.

Cost: $

Size: 24

Fit: Good fit around the legs but tight in the waistband.

Bootleg is back and I don’t know how I feel about it, but I know these jeans fit me like a glove!

Big W nailed this cut. The black denim was form-fitting around my belly but not tight and loose in the legs. I couldn’t have asked for a better pair at this price point.

Bootleg jeans are a great cut for curvy babes. The flare at the bottom helps to balance out curves while making your bum look amazing. However, they can make people look shorter and in my opinion, they're a little dated. Or is it just me?

Image: Supplied.

Cost: $

Size: 24

Fit: generous, loose in the legs.

As a fat babe who likes to tuck her tops into her pants, well-fitting jeans are a must. And while I have my OG faves, this roadtest really showed me that some brands have actually come a huge way in catering for fat customers and there are great denim options out there if you know where to look.

And if you’re a brand looking to stock plus sizes, use fat fit models to make sure your clothes fit properly. I’m so over this inconsistent sizing crap. We can do better.

