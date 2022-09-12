'I’m a beauty editor. Here are 7 changes I made to my makeup routine in my 30s.'

Last week I turned 31. And as any good beauty editor would do, I poured myself a whiskey, sat on the balcony and lamented how my makeup routine has changed throughout the years.

And I quickly discovered that there was one key thing I've learnt in this decade, which is: less is more.

Also, your knees hate you.

Watch: While you're here, want to watch me use lube on my face as primer? Go on, treat yourself! Post continues below.

And being the shareable Susan that I am, I thought you'd like to take a peek at some of my learnings.

Here are seven things I've changed about my makeup routine since I've hit my 30s.

1. Sheer coverage over full coverage.

In my early 20s, I used to opt for a full-coverage matte foundation AND foundation powder. I'd apply both formulas with the force of Satan in order to cover up my freckles and any sniff of texture.

These days, however, I've learnt to embrace my cute freckles and have them centre stage. Also, my skin has the moisture content of a lizard's toe, so piling on matte coverage just ends up making my skin looking patchy and thirsty.

These days I simply NEED the glow. The dew. The skin-like finish. So, I use less. I only really opt for light-to-medium coverage formulas or tinted moisturisers that are sheer and glowy, as opposed to something heavier.

My go-to spendy option is Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $105, and my favourite savey option is Rimmel Kind and Free Foundation, $19.95. Both very good!

2. Use your mascara to enhance your eye shape.

I only learnt this recently and omg what have I been doing, you guys! Teeny bit embarrassed, actually.

Legendary makeup artist Rae Morris told Mia Freedman in a recent interview, that the key is to think of mascara as a tool to enhance your eye shape - not something that should be used to change your eyelashes.

She said that you don't always have to apply mascara to the top and bottom lashes - applying mascara just on your outer lashes will help created an elongated, wide-open effect. Otherwise, leave them bare and just stick with the outer lashes for a more wing-like effect.

And hands down - after jumping on this trick - my eye makeup has never looked better.

3. Switch to cream eyeshadow.

Can use fingers! Takes two seconds! Lasts longer!

I've always been exceptionally boring with eyeshadow, and rarely steered away from neutral/brown shades. But then I hit my early 30s and discovered how much I actually really love cream eyeshadows and all the different jazzy shades getting around.

You can just use your fingers and apply everything in a second, making you look like you put in way more effort than you did.

Trinny London has a great range of stackable pots (Eye2Eye, $34) that come in a variety of shades, and Charlotte Tilbury has these amazing Easy Eye Wands, $27, that work a really treat (my favourite colours are 'Super Chic', 'Sun-Kissed' and 'Date Night').

4. Mist in between makeup layers.

Spritzing a setting spray in between your 'layers' of makeup - after applying foundation, concealer, bronzer, blush - is a game-changer, and one trick I wish I knew about earlier.

Not only does it help keep everything really blendable and seamless, but it's also a very good time for dry skin. After every spritz, I gently bounce a beauty sponge over my face to make it all melt in.

I use a few different ones, but Morphe Continuous Setting Mist, $26, and Hourglass Veil Soft Focus Setting Spray, $72, are both great options.

5. Don't be scared of bronzer.

Bronzers used to scare me. A lot. And for a long time, I'd rather look like a potato than risk messing up with shades and looking like this again.

But then I discovered creamy formulas, and I bought the right shades. And I started navigating the world of bronzers once again.

A couple of my go-to formulas are Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer, $34 and Nudestix Nudies Matte All Over Face Colour Bondi Bae, $51.

Both are incredibly easy-wearing, super creamy, blendable, and come in handy stick packaging.

6. Use a colour corrector.

For an embarrassingly long time, I thought the best way to cover dark circles was to use a super light shade of concealer (because brighter, right?!) (wrong) and apply it in big ol' triangle shapes under my eyes.

Things always looked ashy. Grey. Weird. Didn't blend well.

As I've crept into my 30s, I've learnt that I've been doing the whole concealer thing a wrong. Because, contrary to what I've always thought, you should actually never stray too light with concealers. Instead, you should always match your skin tone.

What's more, I've realised that you don't need to do that YouTube/TikTok level of coverage under your eyes. Again, less is more.

Also, colour correctors are very useful things that, when used correctly, will help cover dark circles even better.

My go-to colour corrector for under eyes is this fabulous formula from Bobbi Brown: Bobbi Brown Skin Corrector Stick, $54.

7. Cya, powder makeup.

NO MORE POWDERS. It's over. For a very good reason, in fact.

This is obviously going to be different for everyone, but for my skin - it just doesn't work. I used to love powder makeup, but then... dry skin, flaky face and fine lines happened.

It crept into creases, made my skin look a hundred times drier than it actually was (and my skin is dry), and just screwed up my overall makeup look.

So, creamy, hydrating formulas entered the chat. And stayed. Made breakfast. Took the rubbish out on a Thursday night.

And everyone knows cream and powder don't really mix well - so I stuck with cream and never looked back.

Want to hear more from Erin? You do?! Follow her on Instagram here.

What are some changes you made to your makeup routine in your 30s? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Supplied