7 affordable foundations that are seriously underrated, starting at $9.

We’ve all been there. We’ve all gone for a weekend away and somehow left our entire makeup bag at home. Or thought there were at least a few more days’ worth of foundation to last us until we stopped by at Mecca to refill - only to find out we've used Every. Last. Drop.

Here are 8 of the best foundations for mature skin.

So you find yourself on the hunt for a new foundation. And while there are a lot of crappy formulas out there (read: cakey, oily) - there's nothing quite as good as stumbling upon a new holy grail base. Even better when it’s a ‘savey' from the pharmacy (cause who really wants to spend half their pay on makeup?).

To save you the time and money, we asked our You Beauty community to tell us some of their favourite budget foundations that seriously rival the expensive formulas - so next time you're stuck on the foundation front, you'll know what's good.

"I recently tried Flower Beauty’s Light Illusion and for $13 a bottle (on sale, thanks Chemist Warehouse!), I could not believe the results. I’ve used a few brands in my time (Maybelline, L’Oréal, Too Faced and MAC), and Drew Barrymore’s little concoction has me sold!

I have quite dry skin, even in summer, so I put this product to the test. First up, dinner with a friend. She was glorious to apply, and I was slightly surprised, but chuffed that I managed to find the right colour without using a tester. Since then, this is now my go-to for everyday use. It literally lasts the entire day at work! I’ve also used it on weekends where I’ve been running around, slightly sweating and trying to get my life organised, and found there was no sliding off at all.

The only thing I am disappointed about is not trying this sooner! Oh, and there’s not a huge range to choose from, so hopefully we see this change soon!" - Despina.

“I love this foundation for my combo-oily skin. It's extremely long lasting and humidity and sweat-resistant (which is great in summer). I also find that the formula is buildable without ever being cakey.” - Emily.

“My go-to is the MooGoo Tinted Moisturiser, as well as the fountain cream and the powders! All of these formulas are so nice, light and natural looking. It also has SPF 40+ which is a huge bonus. Over 90 per cent of the beauty products in my house are from MooGoo - and for good reason!” - Brittaney.

“I love the Maybelline Fit Me Matte and Poreless Foundation - it’s just a great all-rounder. I especially love it in summer, as it stays all day and doesn’t get oily on my skin (I have dry skin, I never use powder and I like a dewy base). I definitely prefer it in summer as it lasts really well - like, 12+ hours without powder - which is why I prefer it for day-to-day wear, because I need my makeup to last! I found myself looking for something that would last all day in the heat and still look natural and this has been my go to all summer long!” - Mariah.

“L'Oréal's True Match Foundation is very hydrating and provides the perfect amount of coverage (not too heavy). I love hunting for savey foundations, and I find this one in particular seems to go on sale a lot, too – BONUS!”- Ishanya.

“I've tried a lot of different formulas, but Bourjois Healthy Mix is one of the BEST foundations I've ever used (spendy or savey). It delivers the most perfect satin finish and is great for everyday coverage. The best part is that you can usually get it on sale.” - Karagh.

“I have really oily skin and I’m loving Revlon Colorstay Stick Foundation. I like how the stick formula gives me precision and control during application, and I can simply just buff it in with a brush. It's a flexible formula and I can wear it quite sheer or build the coverage. It also lasts really well on my oily skin - which is a major plus.” - Beth.

