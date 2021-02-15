3 makeup artists on the best way to apply foundation.

We all know the goal with foundation is to achieve that elusive, Houdini-like, your-skin-but-better kinda finish.

Like, you want people to say, "Oh your skin looks all glowy and amazing!" not, "Hey, your foundation looks great!" You know?

But! Executing flawless foundation application is easier said than done.

It's confusing to know what kinds of tools (so many options!) and techniques will work best - especially when you want to get on board the minimal time investment train, while still looking all zingy and polished.

So then, what's the best way to apply foundation?

Do you use a beauty sponge? A flat foundation brush? A stippling brush? One of those silicone thingos? Your fingers? ARE FINGERS FINE?

Watch: Speaking of foundation... here are some handy tricks for colour matching your makeup. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

That's why we asked some of Australia's leading makeup artists to tell us how they like to apply foundation, so we can all nail that flawless base, every time.