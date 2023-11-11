Seven of the best bras for smaller boobs.

When my husband first came home with a surprise package from Honey Birdette after I'd lamented a lack of quality bras in my undies drawer, I thought to myself: "Babe, thanks, but I'm not sure it's going to look the same on me as it does in the catalogue".

Let's just say, I'm slightly less endowed than many of the Honey Birdette models.

When I pulled the items out of the bag, I found a stunning emerald green bra and matching briefs – the kind you wear under clothes, despite the lace and intricate detailing. Tick.

I checked out the size. Another tick. Well done husband (and we weren't even married yet)! Next came the big test – the try-on. I was utterly surprised to find it fit ... like... a... glove. This bra was gorgeous, flattering, and comfortable.

It was the first time I'd put on a fancy set and felt as though it looked like it was supposed to look. Usually I'm a cotton undies and whatever bra is clean kind of gal, so it was fabulous to have a special option if the occasion called for it – we all need at least one matching set, right?

When it comes to bras, there are two main criteria – look good and feel comfortable. Finding a bra that does both can be tricky, especially in smaller sizes.

Of course, having smaller breasts does come with some perks (pun intended). Plunging necklines and going braless draws little attention, and exercise is more or less painless. But of course, bras are a part of life, so the Mamamia team has rounded up the best bras for those of us below a C cup.

"My emerald green number is no longer for sale at Honey Birdette, but since that little discovery, I've bought several for those times I want to wear something a little bit extra. They're expensive, so unless you're investing heavily in your bedroom attire, opt for something that works well under clothes, to ensure you get your money's worth." – Nicole Madigan, Senior Writer.

"I swear by this Bonds Bralette. It is super comfy and flattering (not very sexy unfortunately) and it's on sale!" – Sophie Titmarsh, Campaign Executive for Squad.

Bralettes are a girl's best friend - cute and comfy. Image: Bonds.

"My favourite bra ever, always wear. It's adjustable in EVERY way, with removable padding, has a cross back, and undoes with buckles at front in the centre, and where each strap attaches for customisation." – Tegan Sadler, Commercial Audio Producer.

This versatile bra can be used as a bra or a bikini top. Image: CXIX

"I swear by this strapless bra. It's actually comfortable, doesn't fall down or gape and I've been able to find my size easily! Exy but worth it." – Andi Baulderstone, Strategy Manager.

Image: Skims.

"This new style in Nala's cute and comfy lineup brings the comfort of a bralette and the sexiness of a bra. The clever design makes this option both supportive and sexy - and no wires! Comes in two cute colours, as well as black. Love it." – Nicole Madigan, Senior Writer.

Image: Nala.

"I bought this bra recently and it's been a dream. I'm someone who has smaller boobs, and this is so comfy, but also makes my boobs look great when I'm wanting to wear a top that's more low cut." – Isabella Ross, Senior News Writer.

Image: Bras N Things.

Proving you don't have to spend a fortune, this Kmart bralette is one of the most flattering I've ever worn. I have it in pretty much every colour - and there are plenty to choose from. Don't just take my word for it. "I only wear bralettes, and they're all from Kmart." – Tara Watson, Senior Entertainment Producer.

Image: Kmart.

