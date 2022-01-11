'I'm onto my third bottle': 6 beauty experts on the products they use to the very last drop.

If there's one thing I'm good at besides getting toothpaste on my shirt and eating four Curly Wurlys for lunch, it's perving on other people's beauty routines.

I FROTH over this kind of stuff. Can't get enough of it. Especially when it comes to skincare.

Watch: Speaking of skin... here are 7 ways to improve your skin while sleeping! Post continues below.

Because skincare can be tricky, and it's nice to know what works before blowing all your money/burning off your acid mantle.

That's why I had a chat with the glowing skin wizards in our You Beauty Collective, and asked them to share the products they use to the very last drop.

Because if you're looking for what's really good in the skincare world - there's no better people to ask.

Image: Myer

I'm onto my third bottle and I cannot be without this magical product. The ALPHA-H Hyaluronic 8 Super Serum is the best and most intense hydrating product for my dry and sensitive skin because it makes my face look so smooth, plump and glowy. I use this every morning and it is a must-have if dryness or fine lines is a concern for you.

Image: SkinCeuticals

It's pretty expensive but in my opinion 100 per cent worth the price! The serum contains an incredible blend of 15 per cent L-ascorbic Acid (LAA), 1 per cent alpha tocopherol (a potent form of vitamin e) plus 0.5 per cent ferulic acid.

This combo is imitated by many brands, but SkinCeuticals is the most superior in terms of results and stability. It didn’t take long for me to see the results when I started using this serum, it really does help brighten and smooth the skin, it is also one of the few serums that have helped with my brown spots and it's not sticky at all!

Image: Sephora

A true beauty lover has MANY products that they use to the last drop... so it’s cruel to make me pick just one. BUT! If I had to choose, it would be the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

Its versatility is unmatched - part lip balm, part sleeping mask - this glorious little tub does it all. Over the last year I’ve gone through easily six to seven jars, and even though I’m blessed to receive many a lip product, this is the one I always reach for.

Its moisture wrap technology attracts water molecules to plump the lips, whilst hydro-ion minerals help to create a film to lock in allll that hydration. Science-y stuff aside, it comes in fun scents and colours (including a gummy bear flavour!) and keeps my lips 10/10 kissable at all times.

Image: Look Fantastic

When I reach the bottom of these teeny, super-charged bottles of brightening goodness, I honestly shed a tear (or 10). Because this stuff is SO. FREAKIN'. GOOD. If you're a dame that struggles with dull skin and dark spots, this could be your guy.

It contains powerful peptides that help control and prevent pigmentation and discolouration in the skin, making your complexion look a million times brighter and more alive. I love everything Medik8 does, but this is truly one of my firm staples.

Image: Nourished Life

As I’m lucky enough to trial new beauty products as part of my job, my skincare routine changes often, BUT one product always remains: jojoba oil. This stuff has changed my oily, acne-prone skin.

As jojoba oil’s molecular structure almost exactly mimics the sebum your skin naturally produces, it works so well at hydrating my face but not adding too much oil. I use it every night year-round to keep it moisturised and I’m probably only my fourth big bottle. I love it so much.

Ilia Beauty

This is the one product that I always purchase on repeat. Using it to the very last drop is a must. Like, even if there is an incy wincy bit of liquid left in the bottle, I will make sure I find a way to get it out. One of these reasons is that it's pretty pricey for micellar water, but I genuinely love it and feel like it's worth it.

It works as a toner, micellar water, skin prep, and mild exfoliator. It feels so refreshing on the skin and picks up that extra bit of grime that my face wash doesn't quite pick up. I find that whenever I use this, my skin feels a lot more hydrated and the serums I apply afterwards glide on so smoothly.

What's the one product you always use to the very last drop? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram/@alishabhojwani_; Supplied/Naa-Lamle Wellington; Mamamia.