"My skin is glowing." 7 women test Alpha-H’s new Liquid Gold Midnight Reboot Serum.

It's always an exciting day when there's a new beauty product in town.

The Alpha-H Liquid Gold Midnight Reboot Serum (RRP $129) is the newest addition to Alpha-H’s cult favourite Liquid Gold collection.

This industry-first formulation combines Glycolic Acid and Granactive Retinoid, and is designed to reboot tired or dull skin while you sleep. YES PLEASE.

The beauty community has long regarded Glycolic Acid and Retinoids as powerful skin-revitalising ingredients that wouldn't necessarily work together in the same formula, until now.

After years in making, Alpha-H has come up with the ultimate acid alliance in this stable, yet active solution that delivers powerful results.

So what does the serum do? The 14 per cent Glycolic Acid accelerates the removal of accumulated dead skin build-up, and with the pathway completely clear, the 1 percent Granactive Retinoid works its way below the skin’s surface to create smoother skin texture and tone. It's a process that mimics the performance of prescription Retinoids without the downtime and irritation.

In order to get to know this new kid on the beauty block, we asked Mamamia’s You Beauty Panel to be some of the first Aussie beauty lovers to try the new Alpha-H Liquid Gold Midnight Reboot Serum and give us their honest thoughts.