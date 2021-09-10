"The next day glow is all too real": 6 beauty experts on the one product that changed their face.

In case you're new around here (oh hello! Love the hair), you must know that there's one thing we love doing here at Mamamia: Having a big ol' perve into other people's beauty routines. We froth over it. Can't get enough of it.

Cause when it comes to the beauty game, it can be tricky to know what's *really* worth your money and what's just a big load of hype and fairy dust.

So, we hit up the experts.

We had a chat with the glowing skin wizards in our You Beauty Collective, and asked them to share the one 'holy grail' product that has changed their skin for the better.

And, you guys - they did! They really did.

So, it would be rude of us not to share... right?

The Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Pads have been a game-changer for my face. I never thought I would be able to achieve that super slick, post-facial level of smoothness outside of a salon, but these proved me wrong!