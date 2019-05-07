Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Apparently Richie Strahan has gone “M.I.A” since walking out of Bachelor in Paradise.

It’s been almost a week since the end of Bachelor in Paradise (and our weeknight plans), but while every contestant has been more than accounted for on Instagram, there’s been one face noticeably missing from our feeds.

Richie Strahan.

The former Bachelor shocked viewers when he walked out of Paradise and away from his budding romance with Cass Wood, claiming he couldn’t see a future with her despite stringing her along for weeks.

And now the 34-year-old is seemingly... nowhere to be seen.

While neither Cass or Richie attended the Paradise reunion special, Cass has been vocal about her new relationship with Tyson Davis on Instagram, and other contestants were quick to post about whatever came of their Fiji-born romances.

But Richie hasn't posted since February.

According to fellow contestant Rachael Gouvignon, his silence indicates he wants absolutely nothing to do with the Bachelor franchise anymore (despite, you know, appearing on it three separate times).

"I knew that he struggled at the end so I asked him how he was going and I really don’t think he wants anything to do with the show anymore," Rachael claimed in an Instagram live video.

"He’s gone M.I.A, that ship has sailed," she added.

Admittedly, it wasn't a smooth ride for Richie in Paradise, as he had to come face-to-face with ex Alex Nation for the first time in 18 months without warning, prompting an uncomfortable discussion surrounding the reasons for their breakup.

2. Game of Thrones’ bosses hilarious response to the editing fail in last night’s episode.

Last night, the entire Game of Thrones-watching world was talking about one thing.

A rogue coffee cup.

You see, in multiple shots during the episode, Daenerys, the Mother of Dragons, appeared to be getting her caffeine fix with a Starbucks coffee cup plonked in front of her.

And eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the massive error on Twitter (to hilarious effect):

4. Gwendoline Christie has a lot of thought about Brienne’s big moment on Game of Thrones.

Warning: This story contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4. You've been warned.

On last night's episode of Game of Thrones, it finally happened.

After seasons upon seasons of sexual tension, Jaime and Brienne finally got together – and oh boy, fans loved it.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Gwendoline Christie, the actress behind Brienne, shared her thoughts on the pivotal scene.

"I care for the character so deeply, so it was important to me that it was taken care of well and I believe it was," she told the publication.

Christie also responded to the claims that the scene was out of character for Brienne and Jaime.

"It gives her the agency to explore all the different elements of her life," the actress said.

"She's not just a woman who can fight incredibly well and doesn't have any need for anything else," she added.

"She is a woman, she's a human, she fights brilliantly, she also has some desire of companionship and sensual love."

5. Andy Lee and Lily Allen dated in 2006. Then she ghosted him.

Andy Lee is now happily coupled up with Rebecca Harding, but he’s revealed he once dated pop star Lily Allen… and he wrote her a song.

Andy, please.

The comedian shared details the pair’s brief ‘relationship’ (and his attempt at a heartfelt #1 song) while speaking to Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa on Tuesday morning.

“I went on a few dates with Lily Allen back in the day… Two dates with Lily Allen, and I was really into her,” he said, explaining it felt very “Notting Hill”.

You can check out the full story and listen to a snippet of the song in our earlier post here.