Your timely reminder of who exactly is left on Arya Stark's kill list on Game of Thrones.

There’s no denying it – Arya Stark is by far one of the most powerful characters on Game of Thrones.

From the very beginning, the youngest Stark sister has proven herself to be incredibly important to the world of Westeros – and even the saviour of humanity itself.

In last week’s episode, Arya’s intense training all came to fruition when she single-handedly took down the Night King and the entire army of the undead. Yep, it was… badass.

But we have questions.

With just two episodes to go of Game of Thrones, will Arya Stark get a chance to complete her kill list?

If you cast your mind back to earlier seasons of Game of Thrones, you may remember Arya’s infamous “kill list”.

It was like a lullaby… about murder. And it just kept growing and growing.

Now, with the end of Game of Thrones near, we decided to take a look at exactly who is left on Arya Stark’s kill list. (Because let’s be honest, this show can be seriously hard to keep up with).

Who is left on Arya Stark’s kill list?

During last night’s episode of Game of Thrones, we saw the survivors of the Battle of Winterfell celebrating their success with a feast and drinking games.

But while everyone was celebrating the North’s victory, Arya was outside training her archery skills.

You see, Arya Stark might have killed the Night King, but she still has some unfinished business in King’s Landing.

Later on in the episode, we saw The Hound and Arya setting off on horseback down south to King’s Landing.

Weirdly enough, The Hound a.k.a Sandor Clegane actually was on Arya's kill list. But while Arya was planning on killing Clegane for murdering the butcher's son in season one, some fans have theorised that the pair may have teamed up to kill their shared enemy – Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane.

The Mountain has been on Arya's kill list since way back in season two, when he tortured a number of captives. For The Hound, however, his issue with The Mountain is far more personal. The Hound has always held a grudge against his brother and for years, fans have been dying for Cleganebowl to play out on screen. With The Hound and Arya heading to King's Landing, the possibility of Cleganebowl is looking far more possible.

Arya's other target in King's Landing is, of course, Cersei Lannister. Since her role in the execution of Arya's father Ned, Arya has pledged to murder the current Queen.

Among fans, there's a number of theories surrounding Cersei's death. While some fans have speculated that Jaime or Tyrion could kill Cersei, others believe Arya will do the deed in the end.

The final person left on Arya's kill list is Illyn Payne – the executioner who killed Ned Stark.

With Payne not appearing in Game of Thrones after season two, it's unlikely we'll see this death play out.

Who has Arya Stark already killed on her list?

In the past few seasons, a number of people have been erased from Arya's kill list – both at Arya's hand and the hands of others.

Last season, Arya murdered Walder Frey for orchestrating the Red Wedding, which ended in the deaths of Catelyn Stark and Robb Stark.

In two separate chance encounters, she also managed to kill Polliver, who killed Lommy, and Rorge, who threatened to rape her.

She also slit the throat of Meryn Trant, who killed her mentor Syrio Forel.

Over the past few seasons, a number of people on Arya's kill list have died at the hands of others.

These include Joffrey Baratheon, Tywin Lannister, Melisandre, Beric Dondarrion and Thoros of Myr.

