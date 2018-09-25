Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The holiday snap that has people asking if Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding are engaged.

It was just an innocent Instagram picture of model Rebecca Harding and comedian Andy Lee enjoying Queenstown’s beautiful scenery, when the internet jumped, nay, leapt to conclusions.

Funny, how we do that…

A singular missing detail has convinced fans that the couple, who have been dating since January 2015 – bar a short break – are engaged.

See if you can spot it?

Those with an acute sense of detail have noticed that Harding’s ring finger is conveniently cropped out of the photo, which of course can only mean one thing – that’s she’s hiding an engagement ring.

One fan even commented: “I thought it was an engagement shot but your finger was out of view!”

Others were a bit less subtle with their well wishes commands.

“Hey Ando… put a ring on it already,” wrote another.

So far the couple have yet to comment on the rumours, so until then we’re just going to stalk Harding’s left fourth finger with unabashed intensity.

It’s what we do.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

2. Keira Knightley says she’s totally up for a lesbian Bend It Like Beckham sequel.



When Bend It Like Beckham was released in 2002, it convinced a whole generation of women and girls that they could a) be a professional soccer player, and b) look excellent with Keira Knightley’s iconic haircut.

It seems some viewers, however, were also fixated on another element of the storyline: the sexual tension between Jules (Knightley) and Jess (Parminder Nagra).

In a recent interview with Pride Source about her upcoming film Colette, the 33-year-old was asked about the rumour that Bend It Like Beckham was originally written as a lesbian love story.

While Knightley originally seemed surprised by the question, responding, “I never read that version of the script!” she was very enthusiastic about the idea. “That would’ve been amazing,” she said.

Once the interviewer explained that a lot of people in the LGBTQ community wanted Jess and Jules to be a couple, Knightley said, "I think they should’ve been too."

"I think that would’ve been great. We need a sequel."

YES PLEASE.

3. “I’m nine months pregnant.” Hilary Duff shares video begging paps to stop “hunting” her.

The Younger actress has given us a sneak peek into what a normal day must look like for a celebrity, and you know what, it makes us very happy to be our boring, anonymous selves.

Currently heavily pregnant with her second child, the 30-year-old posted a video to Instagram of a particularly aggressive and clingy paparazzo, who had stalked her at her son's soccer game, followed her to her sister's house, and trailed her while she was running an errand.

We're bawling at his audacity.

"I’m nine months pregnant and I have the flu, and I’ve asked you once to leave me alone — can you please stop taking my picture? You’re, like, hunting me down,” she can be heard telling him.

“I’m just asking you to please leave me alone for the day. You’ve hunted me.

"I feel very uncomfortable. Please leave a pregnant woman alone.”

Alas, he also had some feedback for his target.

“I lost my whole morning, and I didn’t get no photos,” he retorts.

To be honest, we're just admiring Hilary for not losing her cool.

4. Kaley Cuoco on her first reaction when she was told Big Bang Theory was ending.



After over a decade on the air, The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end.

But while the news shocked fans of the sitcom, it also shocked the stars behind the show even more, with actress Kaley Cuoco admitting that she thought the news was a joke.

"I think we were all hoping for a giant 'bazinga!'," actress Kaley Cuoco told Extra.

"It's broken my heart," she added. "I am so sad that it's ending... I was bad [with the tears], but everyone was crying."

As the first episode of the sitcom's final season airs tonight in the US, the 32-year-old shared a throwback photo of her first day on set.

"We have come a long way from the pilot to tonight's season 12 premiere," she wrote on Instagram.

5. The question on Have You Been Paying Attention? that made Dr Chris Brown very uncomfortable.

Dr Chris Brown has only just confirmed his breakup from girlfriend Kendall Bora – but it didn’t stop his Channel Ten colleagues from asking a few prying questions on Have You Been Paying Attention? last night.

The Living Room host confirmed that he had split from his girlfriend of two years, describing himself as “40, still single, with no children”.

But things got awkward when comedian Celia Pacquola asked the question on everyone's minds.

“Would you do The Bachelor?” she asked – prompting cheers from the audience.

Clearly not wanting to talk about it, Chris shook his head and replied: “Let’s not start that!”

Well, that wasn't exactly a no.

You can read the full story right here.