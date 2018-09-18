Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “If you were to go through my phone, you’d find all the messages.” Grant Kemp shares more details about Ali Oetjen’s alleged cheating.

As we gear up for the new season of The Bachelorette, there’s one question on everyone’s minds – did Ali Oetjen really cheat on her Bachelor in Paradise boyfriend Grant Kemp?

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old who starred in Tim Robards’ season of The Bachelor responded to the rumours for the first time.

“My major reason for not saying anything is that I don’t want to give him any ammunition or any reason to keep coming back in the limelight, which is what he wants,” she told the Daily Telegraph.

“He wants to keep on grabbing those headlines. It speaks volumes for who he is really.”

But now, Grant has responded, telling the Kyle and Jackie O Show there’s more to the story.

“It’s true! One of my friends vouched for me and went on record saying that she was with me when [the cheating] happened. It’s like… how did did it not happen?” the firefighter said.

“[If you were to] go through my phone records in court, you would find all of the messages from her saying that she did what she did and she feels horrible about it,” he added.

Ugh, we really don’t know who to believe anymore…

2. The forgotten interview that speaks volumes about how this season of The Bachelor ends.

Yep, we're back with yet another clue that this season of The Bachelor isn't going to end with a fairy tale ending...

Daily Mail Australia has unearthed an old interview of the Honey Badger which 'proves' the 30-year-old may not have found love in the mansion.

Speaking to Men's Health back in August, Nick said that he "wouldn't put my money on 99 percent of those girls" when the reporter asked the Bachelor who he should back to win.

When the journalist asked Nick to describe his perfect woman, his response was interesting.

"I'd create her myself. It wouldn’t be one of the ones on the show, that's for sure! Did you mean on the show? I mean… it… it wouldn't be anyone that I've already met… If it was me on the first episode last night, it wouldn't have been one of them," he said.

Um, OK then...

3. Apparently Meghan Markle is struggling to get along with Prince Harry's friends.



Meghan Markle may have a new name - the Duchess of Sussex - but there are some things about herself that she won't change.

According to a royal source, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly finding it a challenge to bond with her new husband's friends.

Because she just won't give up her... opinions.

“Her politics are an issue,” Lady Colin Campbell, a close friend of Lady Diana’s, told The Daily Beast.

“She is ultra-liberal and that trendy-lefty stuff does not go down well with some of Harry’s friends.

“He has introduced her to them all at parties and weddings and private dinners, but she is very anti a lot of the things that their world functions upon, such as shooting.”

The Duchess has also reportedly overhauled Prince Harry’s kitchen with the healthiest of foods, and introduced him to yoga.

Considering that the Duchess has always been outspoken on social issues such as women's rights, the adjustment to being more discreet in her new role must be a challenge.

In July, the Duchess made an apparent faux pas on her first official overseas trip with Prince Harry to Ireland, by breaking royal protocol, revealing that she was pleased the Irish people voted ‘Yes’ in the abortion referendum.

Senator Catherine Noone, who met the Duchess at a garden party at the British Embassy in Dublin, tweeted that the Duchess was "pleased to see the result".

“A pleasure to meet Prince Harry & the Duchess of Sussex at the British Ambassador’s Residence this evening. The Duchess & I had a chat about the recent referendum result – she watched with interest & was pleased to see the result.”

Soon after, the senator deleted the tweet, later explaining: “I clarified – it was a very benign chat, she expressed no political opinion. [The tweet] was misleading so I deleted it.”

4. Sophie Monk shares bizarre detail about her new relationship.



So we kind of love that Sophie Monk and her new secret boyfriend met while sitting next to, and subsequently pashing, each other on a plane.

But we've just learnt that their mid-air make-out sesh is the only time they've ever actually seen each other.

Huh?

“We talk everyday on the phone for like five hours. It’s really good but I’ve only seen him once,” Sophie told news.com.au today.



Okay, so five hours is a very long time to be on the phone everyday.

The mystery man, whose identity Sophie has chosen to keep under wraps, is Australian but based in the US - making it tricky for the couple to see each other in person.

But, proving to be the low-maintenance gal we know and love, Sophie says the distance doesn't bother her at all.

“He’s everywhere… we could always meet up, but it’s perfect for me. It just works because I’m never home either. You don’t want someone who’s always waiting around for you and you feel bad,” she said.

Sophie split with Bachelorette winner Stu Laundy in January.

5. Hannah Gadsby just delivered us the most hilarious 30 seconds on stage in Emmys history.

Oh.

Hannah Gadsby just out-Hannah Gadsby-ed herself.

The Australian comedian presented the Outstanding Director for a Drama Series award at the Emmys 2018.

“Here’s a surprise,” she began as she stepped on stage.



“A nobody from nowhere getting this sweet gig. This is not normal. The world’s gone a bit crazy. I got a new suit, new boots, just because I don’t like men. Not all men. Just a lot of them.”

Stephen Daldry ended up winning the award for The Crown.

...But he wasn’t there to accept his award.

You can read the full story here.

Watch: Hannah Gadsby presents an award at the 2018 Emmy Awards.