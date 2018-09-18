Hannah Gadsby just delivered us the most hilarious 30 seconds on stage in Emmys history.

Oh.

Hannah Gadsby just out-Hannah Gadsby-ed herself.

The Australian comedian presented the Outstanding Director for a Drama Series award at the Emmys 2018.

“Here’s a surprise,” she began as she stepped on stage.

“A nobody from nowhere getting this sweet gig. This is not normal. The world’s gone a bit crazy. I got a new suit, new boots, just because I don’t like men. Not all men. Just a lot of them.”

Stephen Daldry ended up winning the award for The Crown.

However, he wasn’t there to accept his award.

“Probably because of me. So I’ll just leave now,” Hannah said before awkwardly backing off the stage.

Why am I just now finding @Hannahgadsby?! Best part of the #Emmys2018 hands down. Can we be friends?! pic.twitter.com/yxrgu91oJk — Meg Charron Webb (@megcharronwebb) September 18, 2018

It was possibly the most hilarious 30 seconds in Emmys history.