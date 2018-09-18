Hannah Gadsby just delivered us the most hilarious 30 seconds on stage in Emmys history.

Oh.
Hannah Gadsby just out-Hannah Gadsby-ed herself.
The Australian comedian presented the Outstanding Director for a Drama Series award at the Emmys 2018.
“Here’s a surprise,” she began as she stepped on stage.
“A nobody from nowhere getting this sweet gig. This is not normal. The world’s gone a bit crazy. I got a new suit, new boots, just because I don’t like men. Not all men. Just a lot of them.”
Stephen Daldry ended up winning the award for The Crown.
However, he wasn’t there to accept his award.
“Probably because of me. So I’ll just leave now,” Hannah said before awkwardly backing off the stage.
Why am I just now finding @Hannahgadsby?! Best part of the #Emmys2018 hands down. Can we be friends?! pic.twitter.com/yxrgu91oJk
— Meg Charron Webb (@megcharronwebb) September 18, 2018
It was possibly the most hilarious 30 seconds in Emmys history.
Top Comments
Female comedian standard fodder - Men are pricks with vagina and menstruation jokes thrown in for filling. That pretty much sums up Hannah too.
Ho hum. You're really hurting, aren't you? Hope you find some peace sometime soon.
Nice to see someone as funny and smart as Hannah getting the recognition she deserves!
Okay, I listened to it. What was so funny? What am I not getting?
She got dressed up for the Emmy's, okay.
She doesn't like men. Some men. All men. But not really. But seriously she does.
Men don't know what a joke is? Where does that come from?
She's referencing the #notallmen rebuttal to the #timesup movement, whilst also satirising the stereotype that all lesbians are butch men-haters (who deserve a token appearance at the Emmys).
I think Hannah is fantastic, but I think the headline to this article is totally hyperbolic. The most hilarious 30 seconds on stage in Emmys history? Come on. You can praise her without going over the top and cheapening the whole message.
Yeah, that's what I figured. Sexual assault is funny already?
I think she had pretty good timing, i'll check out more of her stuff, but this was not funny at all.
Hannah is bloody brilliant, one of our finest comedians. But much like the person above has said, the hyperbole is running pretty thick. Even Hannah would probably be like "I'm pretty great, but let's not get carried away eh?"